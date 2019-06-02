Getty Image

On Friday, the country was rocked once again by yet another mass shooting. On the morning of the attack, DeWayne Craddock, a long-time employee of the Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities, reportedly resigned from his position as a government engineer after 15 years on the job, then later returned to the workplace and opened fire on employees.

A total of 12 people died in the attack, as well as Craddock, who was gunned down by police in what’s been described as a lengthy shootout. Authorities are still trying to make sense of what Craddock’s motive may have been, but one thing is clear, and it’s that the incident has once again amplified the call for increased gun control in America.

Steve Kerr has long been an outspoken proponent of stricter legislation and the lawmakers who support it, and prior to Game 2 on Sunday, he wore a “Vote for Our Lives” t-shirt to the pre-game presser, where he once again called on those in political sphere to take long-overdue action.