Since opening the season 30-9, the Golden State Warriors have gone 13-10, with all 23 of those games taking place without Draymond Green. Most recently, they’ve lost four of their last five games and find themselves just half a game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed out West.

After their latest defeat, a 129-114 rout at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach Steve Kerr voiced some frustration with the team’s energy and togetherness.

“This was the first time I sensed there was a breakdown in our connection, and that has to be an exception rather than a rule,” he said. “So, that’s the most important thing for me looking ahead.”

The Warriors, who lead the NBA in defensive rating, allowed a season-high 129 points to Minnesota, which prompted Kerr to be critical of their “collective spirit.”

“It’s not just a tangible thing as much as it is just a feeling and an energy — a collective spirit,” he said. “I didn’t like the energy or the spirit tonight.”

On Tuesday, both Green and Klay Thompson sat out. This latest 1-4 stretch has seen Thompson miss their last two losses, and Stephen Curry pinpointed the lack of cohesive rotations as part of their slide.

“We’ve had a lot of shuffling,” Curry said. “It’s not an excuse for how we’re playing, but we are built as a full team.”