The Golden State Warriors are the prohibitive favorites to win the 2018 NBA Championship and all indications are that they know it. The team hasn’t been locked in every single night, presumably because they realize the regular season doesn’t hold the same weight for a team on their level, but the Warriors seemingly took things to a different level on Monday evening.
Head coach Steve Kerr appears to have turned over play-calling duties to the players for a home game against the Phoenix Suns.
Rush Kerr to the hospital he’s leaking cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) again. What a pompus ass letting the players coach themselves. This league is really going down hill fast and crap like this is an good example.
Lebron’s been doing this for years so this isn’t something novel. Hell, Bill Russell was coach AND player back in the day. And ultimately it’s the NBA; I’d understand the disrespect if this was happening in college, but the NBA is more about handling egos than drawing up plays. Also, the Suns suck — lost by 48 the other night. They’re not deserving of respect at the moment.
*Updated – Warriors beat the Suns 129-83.