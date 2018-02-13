Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are the prohibitive favorites to win the 2018 NBA Championship and all indications are that they know it. The team hasn’t been locked in every single night, presumably because they realize the regular season doesn’t hold the same weight for a team on their level, but the Warriors seemingly took things to a different level on Monday evening.

Head coach Steve Kerr appears to have turned over play-calling duties to the players for a home game against the Phoenix Suns.