Steve Kerr Joked He’s ‘Taking The Warriors +1.5’ On A Landmark Day For Sports Betting

05.14.18 48 mins ago

May 14, 2018 will be a landmark day in the sports betting world for quite some time and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr seemingly took notice.

On Monday morning, the United States Supreme Court ruled that a state ban on sports gambling was unconstitutional, creating all kinds of subplots toward the potential of legalized sports betting (on a state-by-state basis) in the near future. To that end, Kerr decided to address the decision in his own way, offering “advice” concerning Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

