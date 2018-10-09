Steve Kerr Told The Ref ‘I Didn’t Want To Be Here Anyway’ As He Got Ejected

10.09.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

For a team like the Warriors, the preseason is simply a necessary evil. There are benefits for sure of getting to get somewhat competitive game reps as a team and this year they have some new additions and young players taking on bigger roles, so it’s good to get them some minutes in those spots.

Still, the reward in the preseason is pretty low for the two-time defending champs as the most important thing is to enter the season healthy. The Warriors likely would prefer to get ready for the regular season in the confines of their own facility, but that’s not a choice they can make.

Well, that is until Steve Kerr found himself a loophole on Monday night against the Suns. The Warriors head coach got himself tossed early in the third quarter after picking up a pair of technicals, and as he left the court he told the referees, “I didn’t want to be here anyway,” and waved as he left the floor.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEVE KERR

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 7 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 7 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP