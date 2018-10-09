Getty Image

For a team like the Warriors, the preseason is simply a necessary evil. There are benefits for sure of getting to get somewhat competitive game reps as a team and this year they have some new additions and young players taking on bigger roles, so it’s good to get them some minutes in those spots.

Still, the reward in the preseason is pretty low for the two-time defending champs as the most important thing is to enter the season healthy. The Warriors likely would prefer to get ready for the regular season in the confines of their own facility, but that’s not a choice they can make.

Well, that is until Steve Kerr found himself a loophole on Monday night against the Suns. The Warriors head coach got himself tossed early in the third quarter after picking up a pair of technicals, and as he left the court he told the referees, “I didn’t want to be here anyway,” and waved as he left the floor.