Steve Nash And Grant Hill Are Fast Because Of The Food

Prior to the season, a lot of people questioned whether Steve Nash and Grant Hill’s ages would slow down Phoenix’s mission to outrun every team out of the gym. So far in this week old season, the 35-year-old Nash and the 37-year-old Hill are doing anything but slowing down. If anything, they have picked up the pace.

In the Suns’ perfect 3-0 start, Hill’s averaging an All-Star-esque 20 points and 9.7 rebounds and Nash has put up 18.7 points and 14 assists per contest (including a 20 assist performance against the Warriors). The Suns are also averaging a league-best 117.3 ppg. Although the Suns have played sub-par competition (Clippers, Warriors and Timberwolves) so far and it’s too early to jump to conclusions, those stats are still impressive.

So what’s the key to Hill and Nash’s anti-aging secret? It’s apparently all in the food.

“Just getting rest, eating correctly, for me personally, last year especially, allowed me to do some things out there I haven’t done for a long time. There were things I did last year on the court where I said, ‘I haven’t done that in 10 years,'” Hill told the Arizona Republic.

He also told the Republic that he practices a macrobiotic diet, which eliminates processed foods and emphasizes water, vegetables, fruits and organically grown grains, such as brown rice and typically doesn’t include red meat, dairy or eggs. He says he only drinks water.

Nash, on the other hand, goes by the “Nash Diet.” He told Suns.com that his diet mainly consists of fruits, vegetables, raw nuts, chicken and fish. He also takes vitamins.

“I’m not perfect but I try to eat healthy, and I try to eat as much natural stuff from the earth as I can,” he said. “I stay away from all the processed foods, as well as pastas, rice and breads.”

Maybe the food does have something Nash and Hill’s statistical productivity. Or maybe it’s just the Warriors just play terrible defense.