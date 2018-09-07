Wondering What Steve Nash Could Have Been Sells His Brilliance Short

09.07.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

It’s hard to believe Steve Nash has been out of the league for almost three years now, given what a central and imposing figure he was during his playing career. That career will get its due Friday night when the two-time MVP joins a stacked class of inductees — including Jason Kidd and Grant Hill — at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Springfield.

It’s a great opportunity to look back on the impact he had on the league during his stellar tenure with the Phoenix Suns, and there’s been no shortage of pieces this week attempting to properly gauge the significance of his contributions to basketball. Much of that stems directly from former coach Mike D’Antoni’s recent comments that he regrets that he didn’t encourage Nash to shoot more.

It’s more and more en vogue to look back at the “Seven Seconds or Less” Suns with perfect hindsight and see the evolutionary bridge to modern basketball, with Nash serving as the link between the old-school, pass-first point guard and the more modern way to approach the position, one that gives sharpshooting point guards the green light to fire away from three. Under D’Antoni’s stewardship, those Suns squads of the mid-2000s were the outliers of the league, hoisting up more three-pointers at their peak than anyone in the NBA at the time and playing a breakneck pace better aligned with what you see today.

Around The Web

TAGSPHOENIX SUNSSTEVE NASH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 week ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP