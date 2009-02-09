Steve Nash is playing too much

After Steve Nash‘s 15-point, 21-assist performance in Detroit last night, he was interviewed by the NBA TV studio crew. Beyond discussing the game itself, Nash addressed the trade rumors surrounding the Suns, plus some of the issues that currently have them sitting in eighth place in the West standings.

Then near the end of the interview, Nash casually dropped this line: “I’m playing a lot more than I have in years.” Maybe it’s just me, but I thought I caught a hint of frustration there. And maybe that’s because, if you remember, this was supposed to be the year where the Suns promised Nash was going to play fewer minutes to keep him fresh for the playoffs. Terry Porter came in the door in Phoenix saying Nash would play closer to 70 games than 80 games, that he’d get the long-awaited cut in playing time that was always talked about during the Mike D’Antoni era but never materialized. To his credit, Nash took a “we’ll see” approach; and as the All-Star break approaches, it’s obvious Porter is learning what D’Antoni learned, that the Suns can’t get by without Nash playing a lot of minutes.

Through Sunday’s schedule, Nash’s 34.0 minutes per night is right in line what what he’s used to. Last season he played 34.3 minutes per, the season before it was 35.3 mpg, and before that, 35.4 mpg. So while Nash may actually be playing slightly fewer minutes than he has in years past, the numbers are close enough that his perception is that he’s playing more.

So what happened? Rookie Goran Dragic was initially hyped up as the answer to getting Nash some rest, but the second-round pick has only seen action in 24 games so far, clocking 11 minutes per night. Last night Dragic played four ineffective minutes, barely making a dent in the stat sheet. Dragic came into the League billed as a defensive stopper — he had one notable FIBA game where he helped shut down perennial Phoenix nemesis Tony Parker — but his offense needs to catch up. He’s shooting 28 percent from the floor (15 percent from three) and the Suns’ execution is exceedingly worse when he’s running the show. Another rookie, Sean Singletary, was expected to provide depth, but he was sent to Charlotte as part of the Boris Diaw/Raja Bell/Jason Richardson trade. So essentially we’re back to where we were before, with Leandro Barbosa as the only other kinda-point guard on the roster and no one else available who can be trusted with the offense to spell Nash.

Add in the fact that Nash is a year older — he turned 35 over the weekend — and those minutes start to feel longer and longer. And lastly, the Suns simply need him too much. Forget the numbers or the differences between D’Antoni’s system and Poter’s: just watch Phoenix play and you can see how vital Nash is to whatever they’re doing. Ironically, as the team struggles more now than they did during his heyday and Nash’s numbers are down, now you can see why he copped those MVPs.

A lot has been made of what the Suns need to do, but everyone forgets that they still — years after saying they’d do so — need to find an adequate backup point guard if they stand a chance of making a mark this postseason.