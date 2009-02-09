Steve Nash is playing too much

After Steve Nash‘s 15-point, 21-assist performance in Detroit last night, he was interviewed by the NBA TV studio crew. Beyond discussing the game itself, Nash addressed the trade rumors surrounding the Suns, plus some of the issues that currently have them sitting in eighth place in the West standings.
Then near the end of the interview, Nash casually dropped this line: “I’m playing a lot more than I have in years.” Maybe it’s just me, but I thought I caught a hint of frustration there. And maybe that’s because, if you remember, this was supposed to be the year where the Suns promised Nash was going to play fewer minutes to keep him fresh for the playoffs. Terry Porter came in the door in Phoenix saying Nash would play closer to 70 games than 80 games, that he’d get the long-awaited cut in playing time that was always talked about during the Mike D’Antoni era but never materialized. To his credit, Nash took a “we’ll see” approach; and as the All-Star break approaches, it’s obvious Porter is learning what D’Antoni learned, that the Suns can’t get by without Nash playing a lot of minutes.
Through Sunday’s schedule, Nash’s 34.0 minutes per night is right in line what what he’s used to. Last season he played 34.3 minutes per, the season before it was 35.3 mpg, and before that, 35.4 mpg. So while Nash may actually be playing slightly fewer minutes than he has in years past, the numbers are close enough that his perception is that he’s playing more.
So what happened? Rookie Goran Dragic was initially hyped up as the answer to getting Nash some rest, but the second-round pick has only seen action in 24 games so far, clocking 11 minutes per night. Last night Dragic played four ineffective minutes, barely making a dent in the stat sheet. Dragic came into the League billed as a defensive stopper — he had one notable FIBA game where he helped shut down perennial Phoenix nemesis Tony Parker — but his offense needs to catch up. He’s shooting 28 percent from the floor (15 percent from three) and the Suns’ execution is exceedingly worse when he’s running the show. Another rookie, Sean Singletary, was expected to provide depth, but he was sent to Charlotte as part of the Boris Diaw/Raja Bell/Jason Richardson trade. So essentially we’re back to where we were before, with Leandro Barbosa as the only other kinda-point guard on the roster and no one else available who can be trusted with the offense to spell Nash.
Add in the fact that Nash is a year older — he turned 35 over the weekend — and those minutes start to feel longer and longer. And lastly, the Suns simply need him too much. Forget the numbers or the differences between D’Antoni’s system and Poter’s: just watch Phoenix play and you can see how vital Nash is to whatever they’re doing. Ironically, as the team struggles more now than they did during his heyday and Nash’s numbers are down, now you can see why he copped those MVPs.
A lot has been made of what the Suns need to do, but everyone forgets that they still — years after saying they’d do so — need to find an adequate backup point guard if they stand a chance of making a mark this postseason.
as long as steve nash is on the suns, they aint gonna win shit. his defense is soooo awful. he costs his team so much on the defensive end. thats why the phoenix bigs are always in foul trouble. i dont see how people can criticize amare’s defense and give nash a pass.
also…he misses shawn marion. yup i said it. steve nash misses shawn marion. marion used to clean up a lot of his mistakes. leaving his feet in the air to pass and all that. marion used to fill the empty spaces on the court to receive passes from nash.
i aint hating. steve nash is a good player. but you know if there is such a thing as a locker room cancer, then there must be such a thing as an on-court cancer.
steve nash is just that. he defense is cancerous. and any team that has him will be exciting (on offense) but they will NEVER make the finals
Austin–
stat lookup. please let us know how many PPG opposing point guards in the league are averaging against the suns?
i think steve nash/phoenix have allowed the most 30pt games to point guards. more than any other team in the league.
someone please verify….thanks
Pheonix is more than a few pieces away from contending for a championship…
They are better off just blowing the whole team up and start rebuilding.. I can’t see them amkinga move that is going to get them past the Lakers and Spurs. I don’t even see them taking out Utah or Denver for that matter.
Well sure he’s tired – they are blowing up and changing his whole cot damn team!
I’m not going to hold a pity party for Nash but really what more can he do? – I really believe that had the team been left intact like it was before they could have made a run – but Marion didnt want to be there so it changed
Having said that Nash deserves better than what he is getting right now – that front office is really out to lunch at this point and going further off of the Amare rumor soon Nash wont have anything but garbage and Shaq to play with
I give him ALOT of credit, the organization is taking a giant crap right on his head and he is staying as professional as possible – if I were him Id want to get out now before the whole ship comes down,
they are a middle of the pack team in the west and wont beat many in a 7 game series, Nash deserves better than this garbage
They really do need Marion. Yeah, he had a big ego and acted like a spoiled kid sometimes, but his rebounds got that fast game started, his shots helped reach those high scores, and defending three positions helped compensate when other guys gambled on D or didn’t rotate fast enough.
Nash is a reminder that you only need half a game to win the MVP. If you only play D, there’s a special prize that the media mostly ignores. If you only help on O, then people will call you the best player. If defense wins championships, why does everyone talk about MVP and overlook DPOY?
If the Suns had of brought in a real defensive minded PG who can actually play D to provide REAL backup to Nash, his defense would be a non-issue. The reality is, he’s 35, playing 34mpg, on a team where he has to be the engine that runs it. A few years ago he was young enough/quick enough/less miles on him where his D was better at that time (still not the greatest, but a step up) If the Suns had of spelled him some minutes starting a few seasons ago, Nash would be less worn down, and probably a better defender.
Back in his MVP days, it was his offense to a degree that played his best D, he could wear down his opponent who was usually covering him. Nowadays its not the case, and its clearly showing.
The reality is he’s 35. Most 35 year olds don’t start, let alone run a team the way he does.
Then again most teams understand that they need a plan to replace their 35 year old. Phoenix seems to have ignored that logic.
if they are going to trade amare, they should move him the chicago. the bulls have the pieces the suns need:
kirk hinrich
ben gordon
tyrus thomas or drew gooden
the suns could give up amare stoudamire and leandro barbosa perhaps. just a suggestion.
@7 your crazy
This dude should never have gotten those 2 MVPs man…I think he’s always played the same as he is right now. NO DEFENSE. But cat’s ignored it cause they were “the best team in the West” for like 2 seconds. Worst MVP ever.
How can u complain about minutes?Retire then and stop bitching.
Nashs MVPs will always be called into question which sucks.
I like what Prof said. To me DPOY is the best award in the NBA not MVP. Teh person who wins this award is always the one to make it to the finals if not win it all.
BOB, you’re being retarded, haha. In NBA history, exactly 2 (one being last year) DPOY have won the ‘chip (not saying that you ARE retarded, just…you know what I mean).
Heckler, the reason why people give Nash a pass on defense is because he is exceptional at what he does. Amar’e is very good at what he does, but people that can run and jump get drafted every year…they just need Steve Nash and Chris Paul to throw lobs to them so that they look like All-Stars. Yup, Nash needs Shawn Marion like he needs a hole in his head. Marion can keep his 12 ppg (lowest since his rookie year). What a joke.
@doc for somebody that can’t get in the League. You talk way to much shit. Real talk bruh.