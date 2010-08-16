Steve Nash is this generation’s Larry Bird

When the 1992 Dream Team was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last week, Magic Johnson — as the de facto spokesman for the team on stage — saved the coveted “last but not least” status and maybe his most glowing remarks for Larry Bird, his longtime rival.
Watching Bird receive another Hall of Fame honor (he was inducted into the Hall as a player in 1998), I couldn’t help but think that Steve Nash is the Bird of this generation.
My dad always told me that Bird was an awesome player, but prominent players like Dennis Rodman and Isiah Thomas insinuated that Bird was overrated because he was white. They implied that if a Black player was doing the same things Bird was doing, they wouldn’t be considered all that good. In the half-decade since he truly rose to mainstream prominence with the Phoenix Suns, Steve Nash faces those same critics who say his accomplishments are overblown because of his skin color.
I would have to vehemently disagree.
When Nash won back-to-back league MVP awards, there was talk that he won them because voters — many of them White media members — wanted to see this small White dude with whom they could identify glorified for his accomplishments as opposed to him actually deserving the award. My colleague, Austin Burton, even admitted he used to be one of the critics against Nash for that very reason. That argument is absolutely absurd, though, and anyone that watches Nash play would realize that.
Nash is one of the best point guards in NBA history, and he makes his teammates infinitely better. Players like Amar’e Stoudemire, Boris Diaw, Channing Frye, Shawn Marion and Quentin Richardson have been the beneficiaries of Nash’s play over the years, and will be the first to tell you how much he helped their games. The Santa Clara product has an incredible ability to penetrate and get into the lane at will, which opens up the floor for the sharpshooters that surround him.
In addition to his passing ability, Nash is also a great shooter, maybe one of the best pure shooters the game has ever seen. He can knock down shots from anywhere on the floor, and shoots at an incredibly high clip — from the field, beyond the arc, and at the line — for a point guard. To truly see Nash’s impact on a game, all one needs to do is tune into any Phoenix game over the past few seasons, but for those who are stat-centered, Steve’s stats don’t lie either.
In his two MVP seasons Nash put up incredible numbers. The first year he only averaged 15.5 points, but did so on 50.2 percent shooting, which is rare for a guard. He also dished out 11.5 assists per game. While some may argue that those are not MVP stats, if you look closely they are. He gets his points by shooting very efficiently and was the catalyst for the Suns team that led the League in wins. MVP stands for Most Valuable Player, and the year before Nash arrived, the Suns had only won 29 games. They finished his first season with 62 wins, with largely the same team they had the previous season. His value can’t be overstated.
In his second MVP year, Nash actually put up better numbers than the previous year. He scored a career-high 18.8 points per game on 51.2 percent shooting, and 4.2 rebounds (another career high). He also shot 43.9 percent from three and over 92 percent from the foul line, and while his assist average dropped to 10.5, his other stats more than made up for it. Also, while the stats have importance, how Nash makes the Suns go can’t be measured on a stat sheet, but was rightfully recognized by the MVP voters.
While Nash is like Bird in terms of being a White player who some say may be overrated, obviously he doesn’t have the championship pedigree. Bird has three rings. Nash has played the most playoff games of any current NBA player without making the Finals, but is still a great player nonetheless. For all the naysayers who want to bash Nash, just watch Hedo Turkoglu and Hakim Warrick this year and see how much better they are with Nash on their side.
nash might be this generations bird not because of the white overrated crap but because hes the best shooter by far in the league like bird was in the 80s.
isiah and rodman talking bs outta their asses
so if a black guy avged 26ppg 10rpg 2spg almost a block per game and is the best shooter in the world that is just another black player?? gtfoh he was better than both of them together and that comment was from two players that usually got destroyed by bird.
He got 2 MVP’s for doing something John Stockton actually did better for 10 YEARS (’87-’97) and he was never even considered for an MVP.
I think he gets bashed because he’s never led HIS team to an nba finals..but he gots 2 mvps. Once he does that..the whole White thing will quiet down. But sorry not at all close to bird except for shooting.
N stockton played D
lol @ Rob
I was about to write how moronic this whole comment was but just re-read it and u should understand
Amar’e Stoudemire, Boris Diaw, Channing Frye, Shawn Marion and Quentin Richardson were all beneficiaries of the system, sure Nash works good in that system, but if your getting up 100+ shots a game as a team, of course someone has to get the assists.
When the system changed under Terry Porter, Nash wasnt even an all-star, so Nash is good, but his abilities are more magnified by the system he plays in.
@AZ yeah Stockton was A fuckin thief man didn’t he set an NBA record for averaging the most steals in one season?
Steve Nash is a liabilty on defense and is the only MVP (2x) not to make a NBA Finals, theres something wrong with that.
Nash deserved that 1st MVP hands down.
But he does get some critizism because he is “overrated” because he is white. But he also gets some love because he is white. So it goes both ways.
No matter what, Nash is a dope ass player no matter what color. I would love to see him get a ring, but it aint gonna be with this PHX team.
People hated on Amare because he didn’t board, but dude got 10 boards a game and people still complained. Now with Warrick and Frye, you will see how terrible this PHX team will be rebounding, expecially if they start Turk at the 4.
Stockton kidd payton oscar magic isiah tiny cousy frazier…all better than nash. Nash just a one way player with 2 MVPs…2 MVPs. SMH in disgust
@Rob
Re: Stockton never getting MVP between 87-97
Look at the MVPs of those years. In chronological order…
Magic, Jordan, Magic, Magic, Jordan, Jordan, Barkley, Hakeem, Admiral, Jordan, and Malone.
Two things…
1) I understand you are trying to prove a point but the guys who won the award over Stockton all had super crazy seasons and they all deserved it.
2) Malone’s trophy is as much Stockton’s as it was the Mailman’s.
I think the whole, “the system is making Nash look great” is balogna.
Why are people hating on this guy?
That is like saying Shaq is not a hall of famer because he couldn’t flourish in an up-tempo style. Players strengths needs to get utilized in order for them to play to their potential.
What if Chuck Daly told Rodman, “forget rebounding and defense, I need you to shoot threes all day, and grab the boards you can, but focus on shooting”
I don’t get it, its just people trying to bash Nash?
The guy is terrific in an up-tempo game. He can get it done in a slow down game.
@PJ310: “sure Nash works good in that system, but if your getting up 100+ shots a game as a team, of course someone has to get the assists.”
“of course someone has to get the assists”?!?! Sorry but this statement, to me, implies that any pg could get the same numbers as Nash. Almost saying that he’s a run-of-the-mill passer. Funny the lengths people go to make a point.
i’ve watched dirk without nash and he’s still pretty good and a closer comparison to bird than nash will ever be…
and thats comparing white cake with white cake..lol
jay and joe
i agree
of course they are gonna run a system that suits your best player. that is why the suns under porter sucked.
the only reason that Nash didn’t reach the finals is because of Tim Donaghy, it’s amazing how people forget about this and starts criticize Nash
@pj310 I agree completely with both of your post’s!
@POST 12 AND 13-IT IS ABOUT THE SYSTEM!
And to marks- there is no comparison between Bird and nash-and to say race didnt play a huge factor in nash winning those mvp’s is just naive!!
Nash is like Duke to some of these Dime readers.
Rob has a point that John Stockton was better than Nash. BUT no way was he going to win MVPs during his career, too tough to crack the list (shocked MJ didnt get more and Malone stole that MVP somehow). Steve Nash is a 1 way player but he does that 1 way better than most.
You can’t be called this generations Bird without the titles. Period! I’d give it to Dirk way before Nash. Dirk is the best shooter in the game. Nash can make some clutch shots but he’s not the best shooter of this generation.
It’s important to note that Isiah backed off on his Bird comments pretty much right away. Also, I saw an interview with Rodman a few years back and he said that his Larry Bird overrated comment is the stupidest thing he’s ever said in an interview. They don’t really believe Bird was overrated.
@ Jay malone’s trophy wasn’t stockton’s, and not even his’. it belonged to someone who wore #23. and every fool know that.
lol @ jackass
Did Malone agree to let him keep it at MJ’s house?
I think MJ let him keep that hardware because he aint got no championships
Nash is a great player but he is overrated. Most people acknowledge that the rules changed in Nash’s favor right when he hit his prime, and there is no way that for two straight years Steve Nash was the best player in the league. I’ll give him that first one, but if we want to be real about it he wasn’t the best player in the league those years.
But that being said he’s still a great player.
@ JAY
I’m not saying Nash isnt good, he was an All-Star before he got to the Suns as a Mav, but so was Stoudemire and Marion. But there is a big difference between an All-Star and MVP.
Since when does 15 pts and 11 asts get you an MVP, if that’s the case Jason Kidd should have about 5, not to mention he made it to the Finals with less talent around him.
Also, you have to remember the timing of these MVPs, Remember the NBA had just come off of the “Brawl at the Palace” and was trying to do anything to change the image, insalling a dress code, distancing themselves away from the hip-hop culture.
I’m not a conspiracy theorist but I know that David Stern loved the fact that Nash was the face of the league at that time, after all let’s not forget who’s buying all those suites and all those sponsorhips for the NBA. So for Nash, a clean-cut white dude, to be the face of the league was a good business move for the league.
I believe there are 2 reason Stockton didn’t ever win the MVP. But Stockton’s #’s are insane.
1) Jordan & Co.
2) The PG position is more important now due to rule changes.
@PJ310
You’re quite ignorant when it comes to the MVP award. Its not about how many points and assts someone can put up or how you do in the finals. It’s a regular season award given to the player that is most valuable to his team in the regular season. Of course, having the stats help, but if numbers tell the whole story, then Lebron would of won 4-6 by now. Also, by ur theory, Dirk should of never won his as they got knocked out in the first round.
The fact of the matter is he turned a 29 win team to 62 in 1 season and lost Amare for the second year and really had no drop off that he deserves those MVPs. I think we can all agree he’s not the best player in the league or there’s a handful of PGs that are better in history, but that’s not what MVPs are about.
Just sayin’
@WinDelRoj
I watched John his whole career, I knew he would have never gotten an MVP, too many others there to take it. A white point guard get and MVP, never. He was never even in the conversation. This is why I can’t understand Nash’s 2. He had 2 great seasons for him, but by standards of others it was not that special.
Maybe Stock has some kind of time-share with Malone on the ones he got though…
@ Superfreak
Did Nash turn them into a 62 win team or did their “New” coach with the “New” system that fit those players turn the team around?
I think it was a combination of both, take Nash away from the system like last year under Porter, no playoffs, take D’Antoni away from the players able to run the system, no playoffs.
This year Gentry tried his best to copy D’Antoni’s offense and now thats why you see Nash’s re-emergence. And yes I know the MVP isnt about stats alone but you do need stats to be an MVP along with leadership and of course DEFENSE, which Nash is horrible at.
The bottom line is numbers dont lie, Steve Nash has probably the most unimpressive stats of any MVP ever and he has gotten to the Finals 0 times.
it’s clear the writers picked Nash with their heart, not based on numbers.
lol @ PJ310, Vinny and any other dude sayin it’s about the system.
This past season, 4 years past his last mvp season, Steve Nash put up 16.5 pts,11 as and 3.3 rbs shootin 50.7fg%,43%3fg and 94%ft.
Guess what? D’Antoni wasn’t the coach. Gentry wasn’t runnin 7 seconds or less yet Steve Nash, at the age of 36, put up the same numbers as his mvp seasons and led the Suns to a top 3 seed in the loaded west in a year nobody expected them to be that good. I love dudes showin much ignorance with the “it’s only cuz of the system” when anyhoops fan with any kind of knowledge knows that Nash been puttin up these numbers with or without Dantoni.
Haters need to realize something. Steve Nash is still the best point guard in the league and respect needs to be given that Steve Nash IS the system…
he has no rings (much less any finals appearances)…stop it slime….pistol pete would be a tad bit more accurate
k dizzle perfect post man these haters are crazy.
someone mentione jason kidd if someone is overrated thats the man he took the nets to the finals big fuckin deal any 5 dudes from the streets couldda made the finals those years playin in the east. how did kidd do puttin up the same stats in phoenix??? nothing. nash made back to back conference finals losing key players along the way.
besides nash suns would sweep kidds nets easily.
If Nash deserved 2 MVPs, then Kidd definitely should’ve had one. Steve Nash is this generation’s Terry Porter? Fat Lever? LOL
“Did Nash turn them into a 62 win team or did their “New” coach with the “New” system that fit those players turn the team around?”
How’d that “new coach” and “new system” do in New York?
That 62 win team went 2-5 in the games Nash missed including 4 in a row late in the season, provin they were an average team without him.
K Dizzle
Did you read my whole comment because i did say that D’Antoni failed without players good enough to run his offense, but since when does back to back conference finals warrant back to back MVP awards, if that’s the standards Chauncey Billups should have 4, GTFOH!
people please stop the system crap every team with a superstar has a system that fits that superstar.
Nash deserved the Polodoff in 2004/2005, but you simply cannot tell me that a player who dragged a team that had Smush Parker and Kwame Brown as its respective 1 and 5, who scored 81 points, who scored 62 points in three quarters against the NBA Finals runner-up (would have been the champions, but whistles got in the way), and who took said reigning MVP’s team to seven games in that season’s playoffs does not deserve the MVP.
Also, despite my being a proud Canadian, do not compare a one-time MVP who is not capable of defending with one of the Top Ten greatest players in the history of the sport.
@PJ310
“it’s clear the writers picked Nash with their heart, not based on numbers.”
I agree with half of this statement. i disagree with the first part… the writers didn’t select Nash because of his “heart”. The part I agree with is that he didn’t win based on numbers. You hit the nail on the head with that one… screw the numbers. Nash won because he was the name of the trophy…. “MOST VALUABLE PLAYER”. 29 wins before he re-joined the Suns to 62 wins his first season. It was the first time in a loooong time the NBA actually gave it to the most valuable player to his team.
This brings up the argument. I’ve always said(I’m sure I’m not the only here) that the league should have an MVP and an MOP – Most Outstanding Player. The former being awarded to the most valuable to his team, and the latter awarded to the most outstanding individual player. It will avoid the confusion as to what the actual award means.
You guys who think Nash shouldn’t have been an MVP obviously lost track of what the meaning of the MVP award is. Just my opinion
@PJ310
You are argument are silly…..
“but since when does back to back conference finals warrant back to back MVP awards, if that’s the standards Chauncey Billups should have 4, GTFOH!”
Just an FYI, the MVP is a regular season award. Use that acronym on yourself bro.
*Your
Ugh… How come almost every great white player gets the obligatory Larry Bird comparison…? SMH
Didn’t D’Antoni and Nash go to Phoenix at the same time? How many losses once D’Antoni left? Once coach D left so did the “amazing things” Nash did for his team.
Nash is a good player, but he’s nowhere close to being the Bird of this generation or even being the best PG when HE WON HIS MVPs. Kobe and Shaq had monster years those two seasons and were deserving of MVPs. BDiddy regularly killed Nash as did Sam I Am Cassel, Billups, Parker, Kidd, Iverson, etc etc.
Stockton’s career numbers are better than Nash’s first MVP season numbers.
My grand mother could probably drop 20ppg if Nash was guarding her.
I mean, damn, he’s a great player n all but this is all BULLSHIT. Stop calling him the Bird of this generation, he’s not, he’s just a GREAT ball player, what’s wrong with that? Why do you guys have to make him more than what he truly is? Then you complain that obvious facts like not being able to guard a golf cart are unfounded, smh
I mean, Nash isn’t even the best PG of the last decade, Billups took his team to 7 Conference Finals, SEVEN. He’s got a Finals MVP and that almighty ring.
Toe to toe I take Billups over Nash any day and I actually want one of you Nash nut-huggers to prove to me how in the hell Nash is better than Billups. Do it.
“but since when does back to back conference finals warrant back to back MVP awards, if that’s the standards Chauncey Billups should have 4”
I don’t even know what that means since superfreak has already informed you that it’s a regular season award so playoffs have no bearing on it, but like Ian’s tryin to tell you, it helps justify when the mvp actually does something in the postseason. This is why Dirk’s mvp and subsequent loss to the Warriors takes some shine off his mvp award, but nobody will argue that he didn’t deserve it.
Here’s the problem with the argument aginst Steve Nash’s mvps. Haters say Jason Kidd shoulda got one, but he was playing in such a weak conference that, in 04-05, he couldn’t top the 29 win increase in the West on a team that basically swapped Marbury for Nash and became the best team in the league. Then there’s the “numbers” scam with haters acting like 15 & 11 while shootin 50-40-90 is some shit everybody could do.
So then it goes onto the next mvp, where for some reason, dudes forget that Amare missed the whole season and Nash’s numbers improved. You heard anything of Diaw and Marion since they left Phoenix?
Truth be told, Nash’s best season was the year he didn’t win the mvp in ’06, but imagine the uproar if the man had won 3 straight. Haters need to stop actin like the Suns haven’t got to the Finals cuz they were healthy every year and were losin to scrub squads. No other player in the league had to deal with:
Year 1 – Joe Johnson
Year 2 – Amare
Year 3 – Robert Horry
but I gotta agree with Conoro that Nash can’t really be put into the same breath as LB…
Well said, K-Dizzle.
For real, Nash does some things on the regular that have people scratching their heads. He passes behind his back with his left hand just as well as he can with his right hand.
Hopefully you guys remember even Big Ben was getting some MVP attention and he can barely hit a layup. But what he meant to that Pistons team, you can’t really say that he wasn’t valuable.
Some dudes just like to stir the pot.
Speakin’ of pot… time to get my “Haslem” on.
You guys are dumb as f*ck, i could sum this up in one question,
If Steve Nash is so Great how come he has never sniffed a ring with 2 All-stars around him and tons of good role-players?
The only way he could ever win a ring is to be a secondary player (Pau Gasol, Scottie Pippen), so if that’s great then maybe we need to start handing out trophys for 60-win seasons and division winners.
I know there’s not much to write about these days, but damn are you just gonna make ish up. Steve Nash couldn’t carry Larry’s jock strap.
Stockton wasn’t a better shooter than Nash, but obviously, he was a better pure point guard. It could be argued that Stockton is the best point guard ever, because he didn’t have the talent surrounding him like Magic did. Nash deserved both MVPs, and haters are just mad cause they’re in love with Kobe.
There was no way Stockton could have gotten an MVP with Bird, Magic, Jordan, Malone(whose career was built on Stockton’s passing, mastery of setting screens, and willingness to keep Malone happy.)
Iverson won an MVP(as a point guard)while shooting 42 percent, averaging 4.8 assists while turning the ball over 3.3 times.) He was also taking 26 shots a game, and getting 10 freethrows a night. The haters must not know basketball. Also Bill Walton and Wes Unseld has seasons that don’t have Jordan or Bird like numbers where they won MVPs.
@PJ310
You still don’t get it, no one is trying to say how Nash is “greater” than any other players in the league. We’re just justifying why he won the MVP those 2 years… and for the last time, the number of rings he wins or don’t win has nothing to do with why he won MVP awards those 2 years…
i’m surprised at the amount of people that don’t understand what the MVP award is about. Just because you get killed one on one doesn’t mean you can’t win a MVP, its a team game and MVPs are gauged by the success to one’s team.