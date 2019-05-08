Steve Nash Was Moved To Tears After Tottenham’s Torrid Comeback To Take Down Ajax

05.08.19

The Champions League lived up to its reputation for being the highest level of club soccer in the world this week. On Tuesday, Liverpool staged a comeback for the ages to punch its ticket to the final in Madrid on June 1. One day later and Tottenham Hotspur found itself in a position to do the same.

Down 3-0 through a match and a half against Ajax, Spurs managed to qualify for the final thanks to three second half goals by Lucas Moura, including one at the very end of injury time that caused Ajax players to hit the deck in agony.

