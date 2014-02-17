Steve Nash’s Self-Deprecating Tweet About All-Star Game Defense

The 2014 All-Star Game was missing the floppy-haired Canadian that’s spent the last two February breaks resting an often broken down 40-year-old body. While Steve Nash might not be as spry as he’d like â€” certainly episode 1 of “The Finish Line” showed us that â€” he’s still got his good cheer. In a 2014 All-Star game that saw more combined points than ever before, Steve Nash lamented the lack of defense.

This all star game needs some defense. A lock down defender. #me — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) February 17, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In case you missed the heyday of Steve Nash’s Seven Seconds or Less Suns, they usually just ran other teams off the court during their mid-aught regular-season domination. Defense did not play a role in their consistent winning, or in Nash’s back-to-back MVP awards. The Suns tried to out-score other teams, not get stops. The same could be said for every All-Star game, doubly so for this year’s record-breaking game.

Steve Nash: lock-down defender is a paradox of the highest order. Gotta love the modest Canadian, and we hope he finds himself introduced at one more NBA All-Star game before it’s all said and done.

Will Nash ever make another All-Star team?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.