Steve Nash’s Self-Deprecating Tweet About All-Star Game Defense

02.17.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

The 2014 All-Star Game was missing the floppy-haired Canadian that’s spent the last two February breaks resting an often broken down 40-year-old body. While Steve Nash might not be as spry as he’d like â€” certainly episode 1 of “The Finish Line” showed us that â€” he’s still got his good cheer. In a 2014 All-Star game that saw more combined points than ever before, Steve Nash lamented the lack of defense.

In case you missed the heyday of Steve Nash’s Seven Seconds or Less Suns, they usually just ran other teams off the court during their mid-aught regular-season domination. Defense did not play a role in their consistent winning, or in Nash’s back-to-back MVP awards. The Suns tried to out-score other teams, not get stops. The same could be said for every All-Star game, doubly so for this year’s record-breaking game.

Steve Nash: lock-down defender is a paradox of the highest order. Gotta love the modest Canadian, and we hope he finds himself introduced at one more NBA All-Star game before it’s all said and done.

Will Nash ever make another All-Star team?

