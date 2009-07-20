Steve Nash Staying With Suns For $22 Million

The talk of the NBA this afternoon is that numerous media outlets are reporting that Steve Nash agreed to a two-year extension with the Suns this weekend worth an estimated $22 million. While nothing is official, Nash is expected to formally announce his decision via his Twitter feed later today.

Personally, I think that Nash should have waited until 2010 and just latched onto a championship contending team. Phoenix didn’t even make the playoffs last year and will still be a borderline playoff squad next season. An old Nash and Grant Hill and a one-eyed Amar’e Stoudemire won’t be enough for Steve Kerr to get his Phoenix Suns back to glory.

What do you think?