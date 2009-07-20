Steve Nash Staying With Suns For $22 Million

The talk of the NBA this afternoon is that numerous media outlets are reporting that Steve Nash agreed to a two-year extension with the Suns this weekend worth an estimated $22 million. While nothing is official, Nash is expected to formally announce his decision via his Twitter feed later today.
Personally, I think that Nash should have waited until 2010 and just latched onto a championship contending team. Phoenix didn’t even make the playoffs last year and will still be a borderline playoff squad next season. An old Nash and Grant Hill and a one-eyed Amar’e Stoudemire won’t be enough for Steve Kerr to get his Phoenix Suns back to glory.
What do you think?
Good news. For Steve he wants to be somewhere comfortable.
Aging PG’s should stay in familiar system to be still stars and age gradually. A new team will very likely generate rapid decline from star playing level.
I doubt he’d get that kind of money in free agency. Plus, he basically runs Phoenix
Got to go with #3. No one else will pay him that kind of cash. Only other place that I could see him playing well is in NY under Antoni. But NY isn’t going to give him that kind of cash.
Yeah Nash should have waited and got with a contender, but maybe he was looking at this year’s money and looking at the market and decided he wasn’t going to get 11m/yr anywhere else. Had he not signed the extension he is looking at the MLE for someone next year, so maybe that was his thinking. In addition the Suns may still trade him.
Money spoke the loudest here. Nash is a good guy and kept quiet here so he wont get flak for his decision.
Get your money Steve. Kerr is the only GM in the league willing to give you anywhere near that kind of dough.
At this point in his career, money is the deciding factor. I don’t blame him, he got a family to feed. At least Nash signed. Poor Latrell.
Where the hell is this team going?
I don’t blame Amar’e for wanting off this sinking ship.
As far as I can tell, they are going to give it a shot with a starting Nash, Hill, Richardson Stat and..I dunno, Channing Frye?
Basically they are going with the same team they started last year, minus Shaq and Matt Barnes. Off the bench they have Earl Clark, Lopez and Barbosa.
Unless Clark turns into the second coming of Amare, this team is effed.
BREAKING
Clippers trade Richardson to Timberwolves
Has Q set a new record for number of times traded in a summer? He was traded to Memphis for Darko, had lunch there and then was traded to LA for Z-bo. After a late supper he was traded to Minnesota for Craig Smith, Mark Madsen and Telfair.
also – does this mean things with Rubio are not going well? Q is a SG/SF which adds more fuel to the idea that the famed Rubio/Flynn backcourt will never happen.
CHECK ESPN Q RICH GOT TRADE AGAIN LOL HOW MANY JERSEY THIS GUY HAVE LOL. HE IS GOING TO THE WOLF FOR TELFAIR MARK MADSEN AND CRAIG SMITH DIME TO THE SEARCH
Amar’e “Cyclops” Stoudemire aka Scott Summers. That would make Nash…Nightcrawler, or maybe a prebroken back Dr. Xavier.
Wait. So who’s Minnesota’s backup PG? I understand giving Flynn the job but they should have kept Telfair as insurance.
Good going Stevie now you just joined John Stockton as the best points to never win a ring. No contender is going to trade for you at the deadline with that extra two years added.
He can still latch on to a contender in 2012. That is if he still has anything left in the tank after two more seasons in Phx without a backup.
This was clearly about the money. Smart move for Steve. Another dumb move for Steve Kerr.
steve kerr. what the fuck are ya doin’? rebuilding? getting under the cap? make up yer mind, man…
roflmao @ spliff sprinklin’ hatorade from his Stoudemire….
Sometimes life is more than just basketball. Especially the “11 million a year” type life.
What is overrated about Amare’s numbers and his offensive game?
why does everyone always forget about j-rich? dude can still ball
who is this “j-rich”?
People were calling Nash old when he signed with Phx out of Dallas. After Porter was fired Nash averaged 18.7 ppg…that’s .2 less than his career high. He’s in incredible shape and is proactive about how he takes care of himself. Add that he plays for a team with the best training staff in basketball and age shouldn’t be a question.
Moreover, the Suns finished with the 2nd highest winning percentage in NBA history of a team to miss the playoffs…and they did that without Amare Stoudemire for the 2nd half of the season.
The Suns aren’t a WC elite, but they are a playoff contender. Especially with the step back teams like Utah and New Orleans are going to be taking as they are in dire financial situations…oh, and Houston is in an even worse situation with the loss of Yao and Artest.
J-Rich = Jason Richardson…who plays for the Suns.