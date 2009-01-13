Steve Nash to the Raptors?

It was just earlier this afternoon that an unnamed member of the Dime crew was confidently asserting that Steve Nash was “definitely” going to be playing in New York when he hit the free agent market after the ’09 season. But there’s a chance that Nash could end up playing back in Canada before then.
While the Raptors push to get back in serious playoff contention to try to persuade Chris Bosh to resign. Toronto reportedly has been anxious to trade, but really has little of great value. Here’s the deal and while bold, it could respond to both teams’ desires. Nash, Leandro Barbosa and Robin Lopez for Jose Calderon, Andrea Bargnani, Anthony Parker and Jason Kapono and perhaps Jamario Moon to equalize salaries.
This deal sounds ridiculous for a number of reasons. First of all, there are eight people on the move between two teams. It almost seems random, as though the teams are throwing people in arbitrarily. And second, what does this really do for the Suns? Sure Jose Calderon will be around for longer than Nash, but they seem to like Lopez’s defensive contribution.
What do you make of this deal?
Source: SI Truth & Rumors
The Suns won’t do that trade while still in playoff contention. They made it clear they’re in win now mode with the aging Shaq and Hill as major contributors. That trade would set them back. Unless they’re completely out of the hunt, don’t see them making any groundbreaking moves this year.
I like this deal for both squads. PHO now gets a younger pg which they have coveted for years, and a back up for J Rich, STAT will have to play center when Shaq rests, but that’s OK.
TOT will get a pg that will help them and barbosa off the bench is good plus Lopez could play the center spot when Oneal isn’t in.
I say they should do it
stupidest….trade…ever.
unless barnagni learns to play SF
or the Suns trade for Mike D’Antoni. this trade would piss off terry porter so much, he’d quit before the physicals. Kapono, Bargnani, Calderon, 3 guys who dont play D. this is stupid.
and this would work out for the Raptors ONLY if they were trying to fully go run and gun, which would be tough with your 3 best shooters gone. STUPID TRADE, not gunna happen
Where the hell does this stuff come from??
there are better trade offers out there. if all the suns can get for nash is a bunch of spare parts from the raps, then they making a mess.
however, i do think the suns need to rid themselves of steve nash. the ship has sailed and he clearly doesnt want to be there anymore.
trade him. and trade him now….
…but not for all those bums on the raptors
Naw! That ain’t gonna hit. Suns better roll with what they have and get the chemistry and just roll.
AK tell the unnamed Dime crew member that Kidd will be the NYC pg playing with LeBron.
here is what the suns should do:
trade steve nash to atlanta for mike bibby
trade grant hill and matt barnes to toronto for andrea bargnani and anthony parker
now, the suns would look like:
mike bibby
jason richardson
anthony parker
amare stoudamire
shaquille oneal
and still have barbosa, lopez and bargnani off the bench
What Dank said.
Ridiculous trade. Raptors need a slasher/scorer/defender at the wing and a healthy center plus a back up point so they bring in an past his prime point? an undersized 2 and a unproven big?
Good trade for Phoenix tho. They get a legit not yet in his prime point and Bargnani’s startin to get it. 20 ppg since O’Neal went out. Parker and Moon would strengthen the bench but Colangelo’s not tryin to help the suns so this is another slow news day trade rumor
wow the suns would be getting a whole line-up
That’s a big drop in temperature.
I recall Nash saying he wanted to retire in Toronto anyway.
Seriously, Toronto is giving away half their rotation, very bad deal for Toronto. Dont make so sens for Colangelo to do this
wow, Steve Nash on his last legs sure is worth a whole lot.
Can I start my own retard trade rumors, call it journalism and get paid to make write drivel?
…if that dime crew source isn’t like ESPN’s Marc Stein, the rumor is about as reliable as most of Dime’s rumors….YOU NEVER see other websites like the Sporting News quoting “ACCORDING TO DIME CREW SOURCES”, because their info is almost always just speculation (WRONG)….
If this trade EVER went down I would request BC get an immediate psychiatric evaluation. Then find Rob Babcock, wherever his brother is keeping him employed these days and demand he take control of the Raptors now.
Am I insane or is this deal SO terrible that it almost feels like April 1st? And I am talking about FOR the Raptors..Giving up youth at PG, quickness and versatility at the 5 and the rest of their team for speed at the wing?
Peace!
I could see a mercy trade. Down the road so Nash could finish in Canada. But this is a flat out fabrication. It’s bad in so many ways that you couldn’t count the ways with 2 hands.
i just tried…I don’t wanna type that much.
dank, if you’re reading this, I just want you to know that I finally agreed with something that you’ve posted. After 3 years of reading this blog, haha.
as long as the trade doesn’t include either bosh or bargs, i’m all for it. bargs is coming along and nash could sign with the raps in 2010 anyways.
I dont like it for the suns… Nash deserves a title, even though he’s bullied around the last couple of years.
stupid. Jose Calderon is NOT going any where.
and David Lee, Eddy Curry, and Nate Robinson was traded for Dwight Howard… btw… Vince Carter was traded to Golden State for popcorn…
PLEASE PULL THE TRIGGER ON THIS DEAL!
Hmm…The only reason I could see Colangelo making this trade would be like when West donated Gasol to the Lakers, or McFail handed KG over to the Celtics. Someone making a dumb trade to help out their former team.
The impact from ripping apart the chemistry in the middle of the season, could knock both teams out of playoff contention.
I actually would take this trade if I’m Phoenix. If I’m the Suns Calderon is a nice young point guard Bargnani stretches the D and Parker adds depth at the two. I think it looks good on the Suns for depth reasons, shores up their bench and makes them a much younger more athletic squad. On the other hand it may not work as well for Toronto, they lose a bunch of good players, and get an undersized 2 and Nash in return. Nash and Bosh would be interesting but that trade might do them in and Nash is a free agent at the end of the season and Bosh is a free agent in 2010. That would not be a good look.
Only way I see Nash playing for the Raps is signing as a free agent in 1020 to be a backup for Calderon.
i’m cool with this trade as long as Bargani and moon isnt in it
Brown – well we’ve all heard of Nash’s infamous time machine, but I don’t think people were playing hoops back in 1020.
First of all, Steve Nash is still the second best point guard in the league, behind Chris Paul. He is still smart and healthy. He is only acting sluggish lately because he doesn’t like what Steve Kerr is doing. If Nash is out of the picture, PHO will start losing, and trust me Amare will want out. Besides Steve Nash made that franchise where it is today. Have you ever heard of Amare Stoudemaire, Leandro Barbosa, Raja Bell, Boris Diaw, or ever Shawn Marion being talked about at all before Nash came in, honestly I hope Phoenix trades Nash and he ends up in NY, and when Lebron comes, GAME OVER! Nash still has 3 more good seasons before he really ages