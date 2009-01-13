Steve Nash to the Raptors?

It was just earlier this afternoon that an unnamed member of the Dime crew was confidently asserting that Steve Nash was “definitely” going to be playing in New York when he hit the free agent market after the ’09 season. But there’s a chance that Nash could end up playing back in Canada before then.



While the Raptors push to get back in serious playoff contention to try to persuade Chris Bosh to resign. Toronto reportedly has been anxious to trade, but really has little of great value. Here’s the deal and while bold, it could respond to both teams’ desires. Nash, Leandro Barbosa and Robin Lopez for Jose Calderon, Andrea Bargnani, Anthony Parker and Jason Kapono and perhaps Jamario Moon to equalize salaries.

This deal sounds ridiculous for a number of reasons. First of all, there are eight people on the move between two teams. It almost seems random, as though the teams are throwing people in arbitrarily. And second, what does this really do for the Suns? Sure Jose Calderon will be around for longer than Nash, but they seem to like Lopez’s defensive contribution.

What do you make of this deal?

Source: SI Truth & Rumors