Steve Novak Champ Belt T-Shirt

04.20.12 6 years ago

Steve Novak is now more than just a three-point shooter. He’s a trendsetter. Aaron Rodgers might’ve made this move famous, but now Novak is cashing in on it (I guess, you could actually say the same for Rodgers). With this new t-shirt commemorating Novak’s three-point celebration, you can help increase the fan love for the best shooter in the NBA.

Order it through the Knicks Store at $24.95. If you order before the end of the weekend, you can use the code NOVAK to get 20 percent off.

Would you buy this?

