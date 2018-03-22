Getty Image

Starting lineup introductions are a staple of the NBA, with a variety of hype up videos, music, mascots waving flags and sometimes pyrotechnics to get the crowd and players excited for tipoff.

As the players on both sides are announced, the PA announcer will usually list their position, height and school they attended prior to the NBA (or the country they resided in prior to coming over). For most, this is straight forward, but some have noticed that Steven Adams, who went to the University of Pittsburgh, lists New Zealand over his alma mater.

Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript asked Adams why he made that choice, as some have pondered if it’s some kind of jab at Pitt (this has been the case at times in the NFL for the televised starting lineups when they get to say where they’re from). Adams offered a very good explanation for why he chooses New Zealand over Pitt, noting that it’s different for one and that he’s more identifiable with New Zealand than he is Pitt basketball.