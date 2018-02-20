Getty Image

With the trade deadline landing earlier in February this year, the NBA All-Star break feels, oddly, like an actual break with very little going on in the basketball world in the aftermath of All-Star Weekend itself. However, Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams swooped in to make things interesting on Monday, and the always entertaining big man was anything but timely.

In short, Adams received a prom date request from a fan on Jan. 27, 2015 and, until Monday, Oklahoma City’s big man was silent.

Hey @RealStevenAdams if I get 1,000 retweets will you go to my law school's prom with me?! #FunakiProm pic.twitter.com/0UTKmsAnsQ — Lo (@itsloyo) January 27, 2015

But on Monday night, Adams came through with a one-word response that made the internet rounds with great amusement.