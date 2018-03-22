Steven Adams Had The Time Of His Life While The Thunder Spent A Day At The Zoo

#Oklahoma City Thunder
03.22.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Steven Adams is one of the most fascinating characters in the NBA. He’s a hilarious quote, whether it’s about Carmelo Anthony’s defense or when asked about the University of Pittsburgh. He can even make not knowing something uniquely funny.

But one thing Adams knows is animals, and the Thunder big man was in his element as the team visited the zoo on Thursday. Adams appeared to have the time of his life among the wild things, flirting with a rhinoceros and taking selfies with elephants.

We’ll get to the pictures and all the fun but let’s start with a delightful interview in which Adams was asked why he loves animals so much, which includes him using the word “hoomans.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder
TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERSteven Adams

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 day ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP