Steven Adams is one of the most fascinating characters in the NBA. He’s a hilarious quote, whether it’s about Carmelo Anthony’s defense or when asked about the University of Pittsburgh. He can even make not knowing something uniquely funny.

But one thing Adams knows is animals, and the Thunder big man was in his element as the team visited the zoo on Thursday. Adams appeared to have the time of his life among the wild things, flirting with a rhinoceros and taking selfies with elephants.

We’ll get to the pictures and all the fun but let’s start with a delightful interview in which Adams was asked why he loves animals so much, which includes him using the word “hoomans.”