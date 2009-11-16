Still Slots Available For Red Bull 2 On 2 Revolution: $2,000 Cash Prize

If you got game and you’re in the Hampton, Virginia area this weekend, you need to sign up ASAP for the Red Bull 2 On 2 Revolution. There are a few slots available for this two-on-two tournament that has a unique scoring system. And best of all, there is no entrance fee and there is a $2,000 cash prize! If you are interested in lacing it up, hit up Jade at jade@94by50.com