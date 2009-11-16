Still Slots Available For Red Bull 2 On 2 Revolution: $2,000 Cash Prize

11.16.09 9 years ago

If you got game and you’re in the Hampton, Virginia area this weekend, you need to sign up ASAP for the Red Bull 2 On 2 Revolution. There are a few slots available for this two-on-two tournament that has a unique scoring system. And best of all, there is no entrance fee and there is a $2,000 cash prize! If you are interested in lacing it up, hit up Jade at jade@94by50.com

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP