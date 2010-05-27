Stop Defending Kendrick Perkins

From the announcer table to the ESPN studio, the media chorus line from last night’s Celtics/Magic game was unanimous when it came to one particular issue: Kendrick Perkins got a raw deal when he was ejected by referee Eddie F. Rush in the first half. (But really, what do you expect a bunch of former NBA players and coaches to say?) Then checking the response from other writers and Dime readers today, it seems the majority has sided with Perkins.

If you missed it, Perkins was hit with a questionable foul while fighting for post position with Dwight Howard. The Celtics’ center wasn’t quiet about his disagreement with Rush’s call, but he did turn his back and walk away from Rush to vent. Rush hit Perk with a T anyway, booting Perkins from the game since he’d already picked up another tech earlier.

Those who are defending Perkins mainly have two consistent lines, repeated by the experts and the uneducated: (1) “Basketball is an emotional game,” and (2) “Perkins did what he was supposed to do by walking away.” And because the NBA undermined their own refs by rescinding the second tech earlier today, those defending Perkins will be even stronger in their conviction.

Stop it.

Every time I’ve heard the “He did what he was supposed to do” argument, I think, “How about he’s not supposed to bitch and complain about every call in the first place?” Perkins is one of the NBA’s worst offenders when it comes to whining about calls against him and his team. Last night he was in vintage form, stomping his feet and flailing his arms and twisting his face like he was about to cry out of frustration. And people say he was “supposed” to act like that?

One time when I was about six years old, my cousin took me and my sister to the grocery store. For some reason I really wanted this cheap little kite that was on sale, and when my cousin wouldn’t buy it for me, I threw a temper tantrum in the middle of Safeway. (Sorry, Michelle, I know that was embarrassing.) Looking back on it, I actually looked a lot like Kendrick Perkins looked last night. But I was six. Kendrick Perkins is 25 years old. If he were a child, his behavior would be considered unacceptable, but now as a grown man it’s OK? Perkins’ defenders keep pointing out that his back was turned. So what? If you’re a parent or a teacher and a kid turns his back and walks away while cussing you out, are you going to take that because he wasn’t looking at you? If I would have turned my back on my Grandma and cussed her out, I’d be face-down before I got the fourth letter out.

It’s funny that, for the most part, we wouldn’t allow Little Leaguers to get away with the stuff pro athletes get away with every day. From Kobe Bryant to LeBron James to Tim Duncan to, yes, Kendrick Perkins, NBA players disrespect referees, cuss them out, throw them looks that would kill if possible with no consequence … but let an 11-year-old so much as suck his teeth or roll his eyes on the court and he’ll get in trouble with his coach, his parents, and the ref. Shouldn’t kids get more leeway than grown men for being immature and overly emotional?

Kendrick Perkins has been playing basketball his whole life. He’s been called for hundreds of fouls, and yet it’s OK that he still doesn’t know how to act? It’s OK that he still can’t handle hearing a whistle? Yes, basketball is an emotional game, and the stakes are even higher in the NBA playoffs, but that’s also when you’re SUPPOSED to keep your cool. If Kobe goes 2-for-17 and commits eight turnovers in a playoff game and says afterward, “Hey, I was just emotional,” would anybody cut him any slack? Of course not.

Maybe it’s because I have police officers and teachers in my family, so I understand how tough it is to be an authority figure. I respect them just like I respect refs, because they deal with out-of-control people every day and don’t snap back at them. But I couldn’t be a ref. The first guy that even starts to get out of line with me, he’s got a tech. Next time, another tech. I’d establish early that I’m not going for all the nonsense today. But NBA refs are under pressure to let players — especially stars and important players — get away with arguing because they don’t want to be seen as impacting the outcome of the game. I’d like to see the NBA put in (or establish unwritten) rules similar to baseball; as soon as you argue a foul call, you’re gone. Over time, we’d see the game move much more smoothly and players actually have to control their emotions.

And I don’t want to hear the “intensity” argument. Chuck Hayes is an intense player, an undersized 6-6 center who has to fight and scrap for everything he’s earned in the NBA and commits plenty of fouls in the process. Do you know how many techs Hayes got this year? Zero. Ray Allen is one of the League’s hardest workers and unquestionably intense on the court. Guess how many techs he had this year? Zero.

By taking away Perkins’ second tech, all the NBA did was allow for more players to feel they can get away with acting like they have no sense on the court. The message has been sent that so long as your back is turned, you can say whatever you want and not have to act like an adult when you don’t like a call. It looks like whomever at the League office had to review the Perkins situation caved in to media/public pressure and was more interested in quelling anti-Boston conspiracy theories (and invoking the name of Tim Donaghy) than upholding the right decision.

And so maybe Kendrick Perkins feels justified today. But really, he should just feel like he got away with one. Again.

