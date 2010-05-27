Stop Defending Kendrick Perkins

From the announcer table to the ESPN studio, the media chorus line from last night’s Celtics/Magic game was unanimous when it came to one particular issue: Kendrick Perkins got a raw deal when he was ejected by referee Eddie F. Rush in the first half. (But really, what do you expect a bunch of former NBA players and coaches to say?) Then checking the response from other writers and Dime readers today, it seems the majority has sided with Perkins.
If you missed it, Perkins was hit with a questionable foul while fighting for post position with Dwight Howard. The Celtics’ center wasn’t quiet about his disagreement with Rush’s call, but he did turn his back and walk away from Rush to vent. Rush hit Perk with a T anyway, booting Perkins from the game since he’d already picked up another tech earlier.
Those who are defending Perkins mainly have two consistent lines, repeated by the experts and the uneducated: (1) “Basketball is an emotional game,” and (2) “Perkins did what he was supposed to do by walking away.” And because the NBA undermined their own refs by rescinding the second tech earlier today, those defending Perkins will be even stronger in their conviction.
Stop it.
Every time I’ve heard the “He did what he was supposed to do” argument, I think, “How about he’s not supposed to bitch and complain about every call in the first place?” Perkins is one of the NBA’s worst offenders when it comes to whining about calls against him and his team. Last night he was in vintage form, stomping his feet and flailing his arms and twisting his face like he was about to cry out of frustration. And people say he was “supposed” to act like that?
One time when I was about six years old, my cousin took me and my sister to the grocery store. For some reason I really wanted this cheap little kite that was on sale, and when my cousin wouldn’t buy it for me, I threw a temper tantrum in the middle of Safeway. (Sorry, Michelle, I know that was embarrassing.) Looking back on it, I actually looked a lot like Kendrick Perkins looked last night. But I was six. Kendrick Perkins is 25 years old. If he were a child, his behavior would be considered unacceptable, but now as a grown man it’s OK? Perkins’ defenders keep pointing out that his back was turned. So what? If you’re a parent or a teacher and a kid turns his back and walks away while cussing you out, are you going to take that because he wasn’t looking at you? If I would have turned my back on my Grandma and cussed her out, I’d be face-down before I got the fourth letter out.
It’s funny that, for the most part, we wouldn’t allow Little Leaguers to get away with the stuff pro athletes get away with every day. From Kobe Bryant to LeBron James to Tim Duncan to, yes, Kendrick Perkins, NBA players disrespect referees, cuss them out, throw them looks that would kill if possible with no consequence … but let an 11-year-old so much as suck his teeth or roll his eyes on the court and he’ll get in trouble with his coach, his parents, and the ref. Shouldn’t kids get more leeway than grown men for being immature and overly emotional?
Kendrick Perkins has been playing basketball his whole life. He’s been called for hundreds of fouls, and yet it’s OK that he still doesn’t know how to act? It’s OK that he still can’t handle hearing a whistle? Yes, basketball is an emotional game, and the stakes are even higher in the NBA playoffs, but that’s also when you’re SUPPOSED to keep your cool. If Kobe goes 2-for-17 and commits eight turnovers in a playoff game and says afterward, “Hey, I was just emotional,” would anybody cut him any slack? Of course not.
Maybe it’s because I have police officers and teachers in my family, so I understand how tough it is to be an authority figure. I respect them just like I respect refs, because they deal with out-of-control people every day and don’t snap back at them. But I couldn’t be a ref. The first guy that even starts to get out of line with me, he’s got a tech. Next time, another tech. I’d establish early that I’m not going for all the nonsense today. But NBA refs are under pressure to let players — especially stars and important players — get away with arguing because they don’t want to be seen as impacting the outcome of the game. I’d like to see the NBA put in (or establish unwritten) rules similar to baseball; as soon as you argue a foul call, you’re gone. Over time, we’d see the game move much more smoothly and players actually have to control their emotions.
And I don’t want to hear the “intensity” argument. Chuck Hayes is an intense player, an undersized 6-6 center who has to fight and scrap for everything he’s earned in the NBA and commits plenty of fouls in the process. Do you know how many techs Hayes got this year? Zero. Ray Allen is one of the League’s hardest workers and unquestionably intense on the court. Guess how many techs he had this year? Zero.
By taking away Perkins’ second tech, all the NBA did was allow for more players to feel they can get away with acting like they have no sense on the court. The message has been sent that so long as your back is turned, you can say whatever you want and not have to act like an adult when you don’t like a call. It looks like whomever at the League office had to review the Perkins situation caved in to media/public pressure and was more interested in quelling anti-Boston conspiracy theories (and invoking the name of Tim Donaghy) than upholding the right decision.
And so maybe Kendrick Perkins feels justified today. But really, he should just feel like he got away with one. Again.
-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag
-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE
From Kobe Bryant to LeBron James to Tim Duncan to, yes, Kendrick Perkins, NBA players disrespect referees, cuss them out, throw them looks that would kill if possible with no consequence …
you said it yourself austin – while i agree with your premise, the problem is that the rule is being unfairly applied to perkins. a LOT of players in the NBA complain after calls, to the point where it has become commonplace. if youre gona start calling T’s for this behavior, do it across the board and not only against perk and sheed.
i agree. The incessant whining and complaining is f-in ANNOYING. Makes me wanna punch ’em in the face every time i see that shit.
… of course if they were right in front of me, they would have my 110% support.
“aw man, that was some BS dude! refs be trippin!” LoL
Have you guys heard about Z-Bo? i cant get over this. His career is DONE. really sad.
[sports.yahoo.com]
First! Hey whattaya mean my comment was too short? HOw about this one.
FIRST!!! STILL!!!
Wew good article AB..
Your right.. that shit is ridiculous sometimes..
Damn! I was gonna be first and I got screwed by the “too short comment police”
Don’t I look stupid…
Poor excuse of an article. Man disagreed with the foul and stormed off. He didn’t cuss the ref out to his face, and it was obviously a bad call since the NBA quickly rescinded the tech. They also should have reversed the first one he got that game, which was him helping Pierce up, hands slip, he pulls back with force to pick up Pierce but since he has no weight to pull, his arm flies back. Gortat, like a big goof, gets all up in the business when he shouldn’t even be there, and retaliates, and that T on Perk sticks too? Then, we see Joey Crawford get his boner on and try to regulate Rondo for no reason, and basically aggravates Rondo into a T. Why is Joey Crawford even reffing this series other than trying to purposely influence the results? Why is he even employed, much less being a ref in a big game?
The reason why most of us are defending Perk, is these were 2 b.s. calls that may or could have ended up tainting and influencing a series, and they were both blatently bad calls. All on the heels of Stern complaining that too many of these playoff matchups are ending too quick and costing lost revenue. Yea…we’re defending Perk, but we’re also recognizing the bigger picture. RIGGED PLAYOFF GAMES, WHICH NONE OF US CAN STAND BEING WITNESS TO.
My only question is why didn’t they rescind the first tech. It was an accidental elbow. Or was his scowl too much for the refs to take as well.
I can’t defend the refs on the simple fact that they call these types of techs depending on how they feel… or how they have already planned to call techs before the game actually starts. Stay consistent with your damn calls… and for god sakes… stop it with the ‘superstar’ calls.
I’ll shit my pants if I ever see someone like Bron or Kobe get thrown out of a game for walking away while cussing.
Even known trash talkers like Cassell have had techs taken away right on the spot when the ref realized it was his second. So show me some actual consistency with these rules being upheld, and I’ll stop getting pissed at how refs can control the out come of a game.
yeah, you want real intensity all over the season and esp. in the playoffs, but you don´t want intensity as soon as this whistle is blown.
omfg, did u ever perform in ANY sort of sport?
omfg
I think the reason the nba rescinded the tech wasnt to intentionally undermine their officials, but stern doesnt want to have another amare/diaw situation on his hands, where his stupid, arbitrary conduct rules in the playoffs legitimate affect the series. what happens if perk actually gets suspended? hes the best defender against dwight that the C’s have!
Stern and his stupid “were afraid of the scary nba players running in the stands and fighting with the fans again, so im going to make it illegal to touch anyone, show any emotion, or play with passion.” Now i agree with the article, Perk should been aware of his six techs, and he knows the stupid rule about his seventh. He should be able to control himself in those situations. But EVERYONE knew that his seventh tech was going to be rescinded, just like dwight’s was last year. It’s a really stupid rule (just like leaving the bench area during a fight), and stern should have more sense than to undermine his officials, and make his rules look completely meaningless.
The double technical on Perkins was completely justified and shouldn’t be retracted.
I agree with what you’re saying – these guys bitch and complain constantly throughout the game, and it’s widespread.. not just a few select culprits. Over the last some odd years, the NBA has bred a bunch of sissies, floppers, and crybabies. Sometimes I actually forget that I’m watching grown men play a professional sport, due to all the circus show bs.
You make a good point. I think that second tech was slightly ticky tack. I think that the league should have rescinded his first tech, not his second. From what I saw it looked like his hand actually slipped when trying pick up a team mate from the floor and struck Marcin the Martian by accident.
Meanwhile, Dwight’s been throwing people to the floor after plays without a whistle. He almost ripped Paul’s arm off while throwing him to the ground after a broken play and no call. Big baby got his faced smashed in and a wicked concussion, and nothing! It looks like thinly veiled flagrant fouls are being ignored so that the Magic can advance, or at least not get swept.
kendrick perkins did the right thing by walking away from the ref to letout his frustration, however the refs blew it when they gave him the first technical foul. he was trying to help paul pierce up and accidently elbowed gortat. as far as crying about calls vince carter is THE WORST in the nba. he got called for traveling in game 2 and proceeded to bounce up and down and spinning around complaining,niceway to show sportsmanship Vince!
With all this technology going around. The NBA coulda reviewed that bogus call on the spot. They wait until the next day to change it up. That’s great and all for game 6. But when it happened, there was a close game and a half of game still yet to be played.
The game has been done. All this is from the league is the usual media ‘damage control’.
Biggest bitches in the L:
Perkins
KG
Wheelchair Pierce
R’Sheed Wallace
Whiners!
@kingralf — Are you saying sports can’t be played at a high level without athletes acting like 6-year-olds? Yeah, I played sports from the time I could walk up through high school. I didn’t like every ref I came across, and didn’t like a lot of calls, but I also acted like I had some home training.
very brave soul to write this article.
DISAGREE with ALL OF IT
let grown men play.
without emotion, whats the use of playing sports?
MAYBE just as the players need to keep emotions in check, the refs NEED TO MAN UP AS WELL.
what kind of players would be made out of BIRD, MAGIC, JORDAN, SHAQ if they didn’t display any emotion> you would have a bunch of TIM DUNCANS (Duncan is a great player but his emotions don’t exactly call it for an exciting game.)
people want hard-fought, all out, emotional basketball. with emotion, they show they want it.
AND for me, if a kid makes a tantrum, in front of you or does it walking away, he does it because he didn’t get what he wanted. and the kid doesn’t really understand it to an extent.
In Perkin’s case, he acted like that because he WANTS TO WIN, he wants to help his team win the championship, not because he is solely so selfish for himself.
if you ask anybody, they would take a team full of players who care too much than a team of players who don’t.
When you sign a contract with to play in the NBA, you sign under their rules. And their rules give referees the power to call technical fouls and throw a player out. It doesn’t matter whether you agree with the call or not. The players get paid to play and the refs get paid to call the game. The players should do their jobs and let the refs do theirs.
If a player gets in foul trouble it’s his job to do what he can to get called for another foul. Perkins knew he already had one tech, he should have been on his best behavior for the sake of the team.
Shoot, I would have gone to the ref and apologized and offered to buy him a drink after the first tech.
it’s funny when people say let the players decide the games….well they do. it’s the player who earns a technical or commits a foul or does whatever the ref calls them for. if the refs let things go you would have whichever team gets the short end complaining about a call should have been made. could you imagine Dwight’s gripe if refs were letting opponents continously foul him without blowing the whistle? play smarter fellas and media and announcers you can’t have it both ways.
@JBaller
The Celtics play physical the entire game with their front line of goons, so lets not set a double standard when Dwight retaliates and finally steps up to the plate. This is playoff basketball… there should be no flopping shit, and no bitching about physical play.
On a side note, when I saw Pierce get smashed and cry about his shoulder the other night, I had to check the channel and make sure I wasn’t watching one of those cheesy “Scream” flicks with the terrible actors. For a guy that grew up in Oakland, he sure is a little bitch.
People…..get a clue.
Players who argue calls (which are seldom if ever reversed) take their minds off their play to the detriment of their team mates.
Bitching and moaning about calls makes refs the opposition, not the opposing team.
Captain Hook had the alligator that followed him…
…Paul Pierce has the wheelchair
No one is mentioning that he came into the game knowing that 2 more technicals means a suspension. 1) He can’t be that innocent if he’s stacking up technicals 2) He should have been on best behavior.
Every opponent from now on will (and should) be trying to trick him into getting one more technical. That’s basketball.
boy do I agree.. maybe its rondos fault with the bad karma of him going mma against the bulls (any of those flagrants?).I dont think boston wants the let them play rules in effect. dwight would have bostons squad in the ER
@Austin Burton I think that not everyone can give 100% intensity without acting emotional. For every Duncan there is AT LEAST one Perkins (or whatever). I don´t say that players should moan about every call, but i can understand when in situations like these players argue.
while i´m at it: do u guys know the best site for bball-kicks reviews? there was one site a few years ago that was absolutely nuts, but i don´t know the name anymore.
Austin, PLEASE!!!!! Of course he contested the call, of course he whined like he always does, but Austin…tell me this doesn’t smell fishy to you. I mean was it worth getting tossed for. Was it worth having one split second, where a guy wasn’t even acting out that bad alter an entire playoff series. I think the ref over reacted not Perk. I’m sorry Austin I can’t agree with u on this one.
[diaryofamiseducatedblackman.com]
I agree with Austin on this one. As far as the NBA is concerned, the only thing that bothers me more than the inconsistent reffing is players whining. But on second thought those two things go hand in hand.
What came first? The whining or the bad reffing?
The picture of Perkins for this post is the first time I’ve ever seen him smile. I actually didn’t know he had teeth.
you write this bullshit after the NBA rescind the tech?!
Get off twitter/facebook and start being a fucking journalist again. If Perk is at fault so is Kobe, LeBron and especially Timmy.
You know why most are defending Perk? Cos the refs have been a fucking disgrace with deemingly no consequence for terrible games.
I completely agree with the article.
That said, I think the refs need to be held more accountable. How are guys like Joey Crawford still reffing? You can see so much emotion in every little call that he makes. Refs should be robots out there. Call it like you see it, and do so in a calm, neutral manner. Don’t rub it in the players’ faces. Don’t do your sprinting-across-the-court-repeatedly-blowing-your-whistle-and-waving-your-hands-to-emphasize-the-call move.
I am going to have to respectfully disagree with this article. I am not a fan of Perkins and neither are most of my friends, but we all agree he got shafted. There’s no doubt his reputation precedes him and I think the ref let that affect him. A player can get tossed/ejected for swearing at an official, but the same official suffers no repercussions for a bad call? It takes something egregious like throwing a ball at a fan, challenging a player to a fight, falsifying income tax returns, or allegations of fixing games before a ref faces any disciplinary action. Why is it that some players walk behind the ref and bark in his ear and don’t get a tech? You can’t tell me personal bias doesn’t affect them. Maybe they need thicker skin.
And yes I know they have a very tough job, but this isn’t about calling a charge when it should have been a block. Or if someone took 2 or 3 steps.
p.s. Danny Fortson once got ejected for smiling.
Perkins whines, complains and is emotional with almost every call. Nothing new about that. He does that every game. More so in the playoffs. We all know that.
As much as Perk gets warned and T’d up during games, he actually manages not to get ejected very often. He’s tied for 2nd with 16 T’s this season with no ejections. The man has an idea on what to do when he’s a tech away from being thrown out. Hence his ‘walking away’ reaction.
Perkins has done things way worse than what he did in Game 5 and didn’t get ejected for it.
One only needs to look at the practices in soccer to see how good NBA players have it.
Talk about respect: players clasp their hands as if they are praying to god when approaching a ref to argue a call.
Get a card? Guess what, stand in front of the ref and take a bow.
Messed up on my own name. Damn.
It is completely true that there is an abundance of whining in the NBA. On the other hand, there isn’t a no whining rule. Those saying that Perkins should have known how many technicals he had and chilled out have to realize that intensity is part of his game. If he’s going to be more timid because of how the ref might react, he’s letting that affect him and he won’t be the same player.
Whoever said Paul Pierce is a bitch? You’re totally right.
– stabbed 11 times. suffers a collapsed lung, almost bleeds to death. plays less than two weeks later in an exhibition game.
– breaks two front teeth vs the suns. comes back a half hour later wearing a mouthpiece.
damn. those kids from Oakland are pansies.
Agreed.
AND, as even Doc pointed out, the ref probably forgot about the double tech and didn’t realize that he was ejecting Perkins with that call.
Side note: the double tech is stupid. Get rid of that dang thing. If anything it’s a way for the refs to say, “Oops, don’t know who instigated this… better T them both up. Dumb.
Anyway… The arguing after foul calls is pointless. Best example? Last night JJ Reddick was called for a foul that he completely disagreed with, he briefly showed that he didn’t think that was a foul and then walked off… There is NO POINT to arguing the call. It won’t change the call. At least not immediately. When was the last time Kobe was called for a foul, complained, and then the ref comes back and says, “oh you’re right Mr. Bryant. Please remove that last foul.” Not going to happen.
The NBA is not rigged. Refs have agendas, their human, and they let their emotions get to them – Joey Crawford is the worst.
I love the NBA. I hate the complaining of calls. I strongly dislike refs with agendas. All facts, that I will be OK living with.
LL
And why all of the hate on AB? You guys forget that this is a place where opinions are shared… ours and theirs. Get a hold of yourselves. Show some respect. And if you have that big of a problem with it, stop visiting the site.
LL
Rasheed Wallace could not have been a good influence.
Interesting Q KG (probably one of the most hilariously hyped dudes in the L) how many T’s did he get? My money says he keeps him mouth shut and focuses on sending shots after the whistle away from the rim.
Honestly do NBA coaches have no balls? how can Doc not sit down both Rasheed and Perk and tell them “ignore the calls you are hurting this team.”
what about PP or Ray can’t they say anything.
don’t they care?
AB
The refs aint right…they are just straight horrible. This has nothing to do with Perk whining…if that is the case refs could T up a player every single play. The whole lot of players in the nba act like childish whiners lately.
This is about refs who call the game differently depending on players involved. The refs have too much power of interpitation, and they use it selectively depending on a set of criteria that is unknown to the fanbase. The refs should be unbiased in all situations, but instead are very biased in ALL situations.
The only real question is: is this an agenda pushed from the top down, or just indiviuals who are powertrippin? Either way, its wrong and unfair to fans who want to cheer an honest sport.
I am going to assume that most of the people on here have played organized ball at some point in their lives. He deserved both techs, easy calls. The first was a double teck on Perk and Gortat. It’s a physical series, guys are banging and talking shit etc… They call that one to clean it up. The second one was deserved too. You stomp off, flapping your arms, saying “bullshit!!”, you are getting a tech. Quit bitching. Quit whining.
Pierce is unreal. How he even looks at himself in the mirror, I will never know. Calling him a bitch is an insult to bitches everywhere.
I swear. Dimemag got a direct line on Sterns bank account. the title is just grosse. well defend Perkins because he was wronged and you’ll defend the refs because that is the orders from the BRASS. Dimemag so transparent. we SEE YOU.
WOW UNFUKKINBELIEVABLE MR. BURNTON. You’re now number 1 public enemy of the Celtics. What a fukking hater you are. Have you EVER played in the NBA. You calling us UNEDUCATED??? REallyyyyy…Who da fuk do u think you are
Austin,
Obviously the league disagreed with you, they rescinded the T.
[diaryofamiseducatedblackman.com]
@celticsdada — Well, you certainly didn’t do anything to disprove that you’d be one of the “uneducated” group.
The NBA is corrupt. For all you sports-fans who believe in the PURITY of basketball, try looking up the name Tim Donaghy in Wikipedia. Everyone believed in the purity of the sport the night the Lakers were handed a victory over the Kings in the 2000 playoffs. Later we found out the fix was in. Money, money, money. The seats get smaller and more expensive every year. $7.50 for a beer? Gamblers and networks are tampering with games. Referees making calls we all know are wrong just to elongate a series, sell more tickets and get more ad dollars (Never mind paying off their gambling debts, ref. Tim Donaghy). Trust your frustrated gut and reject this fake sport.
LMAO @ Everyone getting butthurt..
It doesnt help your point when you sound immature referring to an article about immaturity..
What do you think Doc said to Perk after his first technical?? im sure someone from the coaching staff told him to keep it together..
His reaction to the foul WAS NOT keeping it together..
It was a ticky tack tech to call in the first place BUT it was justified.. he threw a temper tantrum lol
And this has nothing to do with refs being crooked.. It aint like Perkin walked to the team huddle and got a tech.. He ran like a little kid and stomped off like a little kid..
So you all need to kill that shit.. its sucks they called but it wasnt unfathomable.. ive seen players get a tech for WAY less..
Even if you agree with the second T, Perkins basically got his first for having his hand slip out of Paul Pierce’s while helping him up. Gortat hit the ball, I’m sure not in retaliation, but both got T’d up. That should have been a verbal warning to both players.
There is a difference between playing with emotion and what Kendrick does. I consider myself and emotional person which means I argue with people, I can be overly intense at times, etc. But I also act like a grown man. I dont run around with cry face while complaining and swearing. Im all about being emotional, but the fact of the matter is Kendrick runs around flailing his arms making ugly faces….hes immature whiner and thats why he has 6Ts in 5 games.
Burton, this article was on point. I agree with the general sentiment 100%. HOWEVER, that tech deserved to be rescinded based on what constitutes as a technical foul in today’s game.
What Perk did, (though in my mind I agree with you should be worthy of T), was tamer than 90% of technical fouls given in the REGULAR season. On that reason alone, it was definitely the right move to rescind the T afterwards.
With that said, the whole system of what the players are allowed to ‘get away with’ does need to be re-examined.
what about the fact that chuck hayes is a low profile player? What about the fact that Lebron only had 4 techs? He’s a big complainer, always in the ear of every referee. The league does treat players equally
Sorry, my bad
I meant the league doesnt treat players equally