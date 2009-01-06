Straight From Germany

Earlier this morning in the office, a strange looking package was delivered to the office that was addressed to me. AP proceeded to tell me to open the box as far away from him as possible because the parcel looked like it could have possibly been a bomb.
Inside the beat up UPS box were two shirts from our boys at K1x. The German based sneaker company is known for their hot tees, and these are two of their new releases. The first one is a play on the Run DMC song “Down With The King,” for all you young’ns who have no clue where the reference came from.
The second shirt is pretty self explanatory. The Lego figurines were a nice touch, The addition of the tattoos was a good look too. The Derrick Rose lego guy could be a tad bit lighter in complexion though…
For more info on K1x products, hit up http://www.k1x.com
damn, I want to go to Germany to see what all those fools are wearin’
Do they have a “Down with the Champs” shirt with Brian Scalabrine on it? Just wondering how that would look if he was on the shirt…
I know KG is dark, but damn…
The should do a “We got the Jazz” (Tribe) shirt. White of course with all the floating whiteboys’jerseys.
Why’s Ray Allen holding a boom box? Am I not getting the joke here?
Glad it wasn’t a bomb cause if it had been! Ouch! On top of that, picture us wondering why Dime ain’t posting until we see or hear of it news and word of mouth wise.
CGF and the rest of yall be careful in NY.
I would wash them shirts before you rock em too. Can’t be too careful. Chemical war is real.
to #1. Germans in general aren’t very fashion forward. If you compare the big cities alone London, paris and NY the major cities in Germany wouldn’t even come close.
I base my opionion on having lived there for several years playing ball, speaking fluent German and still have most of my family living there.
It is cool though to see these guys coming up with some nice stuff. If they are looking for a sales rep out in the LA area I’d be more than happy to help them out as I have plently of friends and experience in the industry.
wenn du fliessend deutsch kannst, dann kommt das hier hoffentlich an: Unsinn!
Danke das ihm das einer sagt…
Do they have a David Hasselhoff shirt for Dirk
Ross
It is not a joke…
Just a play on Hip-Hop icons Run-D-MC…
Don’t forget Pete Rock and C.L. Smooth!
Thanks, kudabeen. I’m feeling extra white now :/
Soll ich dann mehr deustche schrieben?
still not better than under crown T’s. But definetly hot
why are the biting undercrown? Those things are terrible
Rucker Park Fans,
In lieu of building his own birthright Christian Grosse, CEO of K1X, has decided to steal Holcombe Rucker’s legacy. Mr. Grosse is selling unofficial and plagiarized “Rucker Park” garments on his website, without the express written or verbal consent of any member of the Rucker Family. His actions are negligent at the least; and I urge all consumers and fans of Rucker Park not to support Mr. Grosse in his heinous efforts.
Sincerely,
Chris Rucker (Grandson of Holcombe)
—
Chris Rucker