Straight From Germany

Earlier this morning in the office, a strange looking package was delivered to the office that was addressed to me. AP proceeded to tell me to open the box as far away from him as possible because the parcel looked like it could have possibly been a bomb.

Inside the beat up UPS box were two shirts from our boys at K1x. The German based sneaker company is known for their hot tees, and these are two of their new releases. The first one is a play on the Run DMC song “Down With The King,” for all you young’ns who have no clue where the reference came from.

The second shirt is pretty self explanatory. The Lego figurines were a nice touch, The addition of the tattoos was a good look too. The Derrick Rose lego guy could be a tad bit lighter in complexion though…

For more info on K1x products, hit up http://www.k1x.com