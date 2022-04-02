streaker rockets kings
A Streaker Ran On The Court During Rockets-Kings And Got Flattened By Security

There’s a whole lot of basketball happening on Friday night. This includes a game between the Houston Rockets and the Sacramento Kings, two teams that are building towards the future, and as such, don’t exactly attract a ton of eyeballs on nights when the attention of the basketball-watching universe is elsewhere.

Well, if you were watching the game, you would have noticed that a streaker ran onto the court. During the third quarter of action, things just kind of stopped for a second after an official blew their whistle and security started to run onto the floor. A dude made his way to center court in nothing more than a pair of underpants and started dancing before security leveled him, formed a dogpile, and carried him out.

Here is a video of the incident, which is a little NSFW:

The best part of the video is Kings big man Damian Jones advocating for someone to go full “Macho Man” Randy Savage and drop an elbow on the streaker.

It’s been a minute since we have had a streaker at a sporting event — the last high-profile one was, if memory serves, during the Bills-Chiefs playoff game — so let this be our latest reminder that you should not do this.

