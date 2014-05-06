Studios Bidding To Make LeBron James’ High School Story A Feature-Length Film

LeBron James might not be filming “Space Jam 2”, but his rise through the high school ranks — as told in the 2008 documentary “More Than A Game” — is coming to the big screen and the top studios in Hollywood are competing for the bid.

Variety reports:

Sources say Universal Pictures is nearing a deal to acquiring the rights to an untitled feature project revolving around NBA superstar LeBron James’ high school career. An aggressive bidding war has seen several studios vying for the film.

“Dallas Buyers Club” producer Rachel Winter and husband Terence will produce along with James and his manager Maverick Carter. The project is based on a pitch by Frank E. Flowers.

After the film stalled in development, Rachel Winter approached James and Carter two years ago to put some life into the project and helped bring on Flowers in January to put the gears further in motion on getting this film to a studio.

The story was covered in the 2008 documentary “More Than a Game,” which followed James and his four high school teammates through their playing career together and the ups and downs that came with it while James’ fame grew.

James recently made the jump from CAA to WME, and the agency has moved quickly in getting the project out to studios. Universal is a good fit since it is already in the James business — the studio and Imagine Entertainment are developing the basketball comedy “Ballers,” in which James is expected to star alongside Kevin Hart.