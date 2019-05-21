Sue Bird Could Reportedly Miss The 2019 Season With A Knee Injury

Getty Image

The 2019 WNBA season will begin soon, but the list of the league’s top stars that could miss much of, if not the whole season is unfortunately growing.

Reigning league MVP Breanna Stewart is out for the season after rupturing her Achilles in the EuroLeague final, while former league MVP Maya Moore is sitting out the season to focus on her off-court ministry. Diana Taurasi is working her way back from back surgery, and Candace Parker is rehabbing a hamstring injury to start the season, although both are expected to return at some point.

On Tuesday, news broke that one of the league’s all-time greats could miss the entire season as well, as Seattle Storm guard and 11-time All-Star Sue Bird will reportedly have knee surgery that may cost her the 2019 season.