Summer 2010: Chris Bosh to the Nuggets

After tossing and turning all afternoon from writing a pro-Jazz piece yesterday, I was comforted last night by a real good Michigan State/Gonzaga game (watch out for freshman Kelly Olynyk â€“ kid’s no joke) and a Nuggets win over the Raptors 130-112 in Denver.

The game got me predicting and dreaming about a number of things. Namely, like how Carmelo Anthony will be All-NBA first team and how Chris Bosh really does get lost up in Canada.

With all the hubbub surrounding LeBron James and Dwayne Wade becoming free agents next summer, many have forgotten about the third free amigo in the bunch. I have been a big advocate of the 6-10 forward since his freshmen days at Georgia Tech, and think he has major star appeal. Watching him put up a un-Boshly 13 and 14 in the loss to Denver, got me thinking just how interesting it would be to see Bosh in a Nuggets uni next year.

Now, suppose I am living in a dream world and just suppose the Nuggets decide to unload Kenyon Martin‘s ridiculous contact for say, a bag of potato chips, to any willing team? Before you scoff, they have done it in the past – Marcus Camby, you know, tall guy who was the Defensive POY, ring a bell? With Martin off the books and probably a few throw away players waived or traded to make numbers work, there could be a sliver of a chance. Even trade Nene if you must, whatever works to get Air Canada to the Mile High.

Imagine Bosh anchoring the front line along with Anthony, Chauncey Billups and J.R. Smith. It would finally propel them over the Hollywood hump that’s been blocking their path for the past few years. As of yesterday, Bosh is averaging 27.7 points and 11.6 boards a game.

The Nuggets’ current big men are solid, but for whatever reason, they all think that they are mid-range shooters. Nene, Martin, Birdman, even Camby, when he was in Denver, all think they have touch from 15 ft.

Update: they don’t.

Along with bringing the Nuggets its best big man since Antonio McDyess and Juwan Howard, Bosh is reliable â€“ something Nene isn’t. Bosh and Melo have played well together for the Olympic squad and Billups has proven he can play with multiple stars and still get the job done. Not to mention, the departure of Martin and entrance of Bosh would inch the Nuggets even that much closer out of the “Denver Thuggets” reputation they’ve developed out West (Iverson, Smith, Anthony, Martin and Camby have to be up there with the Jail Blazers). Still, this situation is plausible in a dream world only for the time being.

More realistically, Bosh could go to a number of intriguing situations. Looking outside of the Nets and Knicks, the Houston Rockets could be an ideal situation for Bosh. For starters, he is from Texas and all indications point to both Dallas and San Antonio being over the cap next summer. Houston, who will have some cap room, is in need of a proven big man to accompany Yao Ming in the paint. With Yao’s injury problems, it’s only a matter of time before his prime is past him.

Currently, Rick Adelman has Carl Landry, rookie David Andersen and 6-6 Chuck Hayes rotating around the frontcourt. Luis Scola likes to float around the paint and fade out for jumpers, similar to Bosh, and also gives the Rockets quality minutes at forward. But with the soon-to-be 2009-10 Most Improved Player, Aaron Brooks, running the point and the Rockets already exceeding expectations this season, it could make for a great spot for Bosh.

There was a ridiculous situation that was proposed saying Bosh could wind up in Miami along with Wade and LeBron. I just can’t see how the NBA would allow this, especially if you believe anything that Tim Donaghy said in his leaked excerpts…

Seriously though, how wild would it be to have those three playing on the same team together? Bet you a certain man in Durham might start to rethink his NBA coaching options, sorry Erik Spoelstra.

