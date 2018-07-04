The Inaugural ‘California Classic’ Summer League Sold Out On Its First Two Days

#NBA Summer League 2018
07.04.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

When the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League convenes on July 6, much of the NBA world will be involved. For the first time, the event in Sin City will host all 30 of the league’s teams and, after a record-breaking year in 2017, there is a ton of anticipation for the festivities, especially when considering this year’s rookie class is loaded with talent.

With that in mind, the good folks with the Sacramento Kings elected to start a four-team gathering of their own in 2018 and, in short, it looks to be a smashing success. ESPN’s Chris Haynes brings word that the first two days of basketball sold out at the Golden 1 Center, which houses the Kings on a full-time basis.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Summer League 2018
TAGSNBA Summer League 2018SACRAMENTO KINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 day ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 day ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP