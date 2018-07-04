Getty Image

When the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League convenes on July 6, much of the NBA world will be involved. For the first time, the event in Sin City will host all 30 of the league’s teams and, after a record-breaking year in 2017, there is a ton of anticipation for the festivities, especially when considering this year’s rookie class is loaded with talent.

With that in mind, the good folks with the Sacramento Kings elected to start a four-team gathering of their own in 2018 and, in short, it looks to be a smashing success. ESPN’s Chris Haynes brings word that the first two days of basketball sold out at the Golden 1 Center, which houses the Kings on a full-time basis.