The Suns Will Reportedly Trade Josh Jackson To The Grizzlies





Getty Image

Earlier this summer reports out of Phoenix indicated the team was looking to move on from T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson, seeking teams that would take on their contracts.

On draft night, they sent Warren to the Pacers, accomplishing part one of their plan, and on Wednesday, they finally were able to unload the fourth overall pick from the 2017 draft. Jackson will go to the Grizzlies and join their young core that has a need on a wing as Memphis hopes to tap into the potential of Jackson that just never showed up consistently in Phoenix.

In return, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Suns will get Jevon Carter and Kyle Korver from Memphis, while sending De’Anthony Melton and two second rounders back to Memphis.



The Grizzlies are trading Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter to the Suns for DeAnthony Melton, Josh Jackson 2020 second-round pick and 2021 conditional second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019

One would expect Korver to be waived at some point by the Suns as most anticipate he will eventually find his way to Los Angeles to play for the Lakers, but Woj reports Milwaukee and Philadelphia both could be options for the veteran shooter.

Suns are planning to buyout the partially guaranteed contract of Kyle Korver, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers, Sixers and Bucks are frontrunners to sign Korver once he clears waivers, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019

Carter gives Phoenix more point guard depth and backcourt defense behind newly signed Ricky Rubio, but this is definitely a sell low move on Jackson.

The Grizzlies will hope a new situation will help Jackson flourish alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., in what is becoming a very J-heavy core group in Memphis. Melton can bring some backcourt depth back to the Grizzlies as well and they pick up a pair of picks in the process.