Suns’ Isaiah Thomas To Knicks’ Pablo Prigioni: “You’re F****** Flopping!”

The New York Knicks should be doing whatever it takes to win at this point. But that doesn’t mean those potentially shoddy acts of sportsmanship are any easier for their opponents to stomach. After Pablo Prigioni wildly flailed his body upon minimal (at best) defensive contact from Isaiah Thomas, watch the Phoenix Suns’ diminutive guard tell his European counterpart, “You’re f****** flopping!”

Pretty much.

Thomas scored seven of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, helping Phoenix turn its one-point deficit turn to a 99-90 win. Prigioni, meanwhile, was just 1-of-7 for the game at large. Karma? We like to think so.

The basketball gods are all-seeing.

