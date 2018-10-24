Getty Image

We’re a few days removed from an NBA brawl, one that saw the years-long beef between Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo go from a general dislike for one another to punches being thrown mid-game. Naturally, whenever an NBA fight happens — especially one that includes people throwing haymakers — the infamous Malice at the Palace involving the Indiana Pacers and fans and players of the Detroit Pistons in 2004 gets brought up.

While all of the NBA players who were suspended for their roles in the altercation have since retired, we learned on Wednesday that one NBA player was able to skirt punishment from the league. That’s because the player in question, Josh Jackson, was an 8-year-old fan who just happened to be in attendance.

Jackson, who grew up in Detroit and is a Pistons fan, is doing a diary this season through The Undefeated, and in his most recent edition, the Phoenix Suns’ second-year forward explained how he got involved in the fracas … kind of.