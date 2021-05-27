Phoenix Suns At Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 TV Info And Betting Lines

Through two games, the defenses in L.A. and Phoenix have shined and forced the stars to come up with some incredible shot-making in what has become one of the best series of the first round. After the Suns nabbed Game 1 at home, the Lakers responded by swiping homecourt in a 109-102 win in Phoenix, sending the series to L.A. tied at 1-1.

For the Lakers it was their three best players that did the job in Game 2, as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Dennis Schröder were all tremendous in the win. Davis led the way with 34 points, erasing the memory of his dud of a Game 1 by being the dominant force the Lakers remember from last year’s title run. Schröder had 24 points in one of his best games as a Laker, proving he can be a serious X-Factor in this series and possibly beyond. James, meanwhile, closed the show down with some ridiculous shot-making as he went for 23 points to outlast a late Suns rally. Phoenix’s two young stars continued to play spectacularly in Game 2, as Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 10 boards, while Devin Booker once again went for 31 points to lead the Suns in scoring.

The big issue facing Phoenix entering Game 3 is the health of Chris Paul, who’s shoulder was clearly still bothering him as he had just six points and five assists in the Game 2 loss. The Lakers covered as two-point favorites in Game 2, with the total going over by half a point in the closing seconds for a brutal loss for Under bettors.

Game 3 TV Info

Tip Time: Thursday, May 27; 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 3 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Lakers (-315), Suns (+240)

Spread: Lakers -7 (-112), Suns +7 (-110)

Total: Over 210.5(-110), Under 210.5 (-112)

Money Line: Lakers (-315), Suns (+255)