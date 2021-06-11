Phoenix Suns At Denver Nuggets Game 3 TV Info And Betting Lines

The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets continue their best-of-seven journey on Friday evening with Game 3 in the Mile High City. Phoenix leads the series by a 2-0 margin after bludgeoning the Nuggets by a 123-98 margin in Game 2 on Wednesday. As a result, the Nuggets face an uphill battle that begins in a pressure-packed spot as the series shifts to Denver.

The Nuggets are a tremendous offensive team, led by 2020-21 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. While Jokic was at least reasonably effective in Game 2, Denver’s supporting cast was not, and the team struggled to a below-average offensive efficiency mark as a result. In the series, the Nuggets are shooting just 43 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three-point range, and they are also attempting only 13 free throws per game. Returning home could be helpful to boost the efficiency of role players, but the Nuggets are also short-handed due to injury, and Michael Porter Jr. is on the injury report (as probable) with back tightness.

For Phoenix, everything is coming easy in this series through two games. The Suns are scoring more than 1.25 points per possession, an elite figure, and they are generating 28.5 assists per game with only 8.5 turnovers per contest. Chris Paul (17 points, 15 assists and no turnovers in Game 2) and Devin Booker lead the way as often, but Deandre Ayton (17.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 65 percent shooting) is also enjoying success. As a team, the Suns are posting 51/43/87 shooting through two games, taking full advantage of a Nuggets defense that is not elite under any circumstances.

From a betting standpoint, Game 2 went Under the total of 224 points and Phoenix covered the closing point spread of six points as a favorite.

Game 3 TV Info

Tip Time: Friday, June 11; 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPN

Game 3 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Suns (-910), Nuggets (+570)

Spread: Nuggets -1.5 (-114), Suns +1.5 (-107)

Total: Over 223.5 (-112), Under 223.5 (-109)

Money Line: Nuggets (-124), Suns (+104)