The Wizards Are Reportedly In ‘Advanced Talks’ To Win The Trevor Ariza Sweepstakes

12.14.18

Trevor Ariza is viewed as one of the most appealing options on the trade market this year. Ariza joined the Phoenix Suns in free agency this summer, but as it’s become obvious that Phoenix should have an eye on the future, the veteran 3-and-D wing has been a name that’s popped up amid trade rumors for weeks.

While it has appeared as though the Los Angeles Lakers were hell-bent on acquiring the L.A. native and former UCLA product, a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN says that Magic Johnson and company are going to lose out on Ariza. That’s because the Washington Wizards are set to swoop in and make a deal for Ariza in a multi-team trade.

