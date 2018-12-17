Getty Image

Trevor Ariza was traded to the Washington Wizards on Saturday, though it was all much easier said than done. There was a hijinx-filled mixup of names of professional basketball players that initially killed a three-team deal between the Wizards, Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. An apparent done deal on Friday night was dead shortly thereafter.

That meant anyone could have swept in to get Ariza out from under the Wizards, and that’s exactly what nearly happened. After the trade went through a second time and inevitably stuck, reports surfaced that the Los Angeles Lakers were very serious about getting Ariza and offered the Suns a package between deals with the Wizards.

That’s not much of a surprise, as the Lakers are looking to improve the roster and apparently had their eye on Ariza in an unstable situation in Phoenix. But by Saturday afternoon the deal was done with the Wizards.