Super Prospect Andrew Wiggins Chooses a College Tomorrow – Will It Be Kentucky?

05.13.13 5 years ago

At 12:15 ET tomorrow Andrew Wiggins will finally tell the world what college will be getting the best prep prospect since LeBron James. Over the past several months, he’s narrowed it down to four programs, all in various states of flux.

Wiggins could pick Kentucky, putting Coach Cal’s guys on a plane of talent that we’ve never really seen before. But he could choose one of the other schools in the mix, like North Carolina (legendary program with lots of TV exposure and a solid NBA pipeline that is building itself back up with returning talent), Kansas (same type of UNC lineage, but with less returning talent) or Florida State (a pick that would seem to be made based on family and being able to play with his best friend Xavier Rathan-Mayes).

We will obviously have the answer for you tomorrow as soon as it breaks, but in the meantime, check out this updated official mixtape from our friends at Home Team Hoops:

