Superman meets Lex Luger

Although Dwight Howard was the one guy on the Magic who didn’t look like he should give his paycheck back after last night’s embarrassing loss to Oklahoma City, that didn’t stop the Thunder announcers from using Dwight for a punchline or two. “Superman has met Lex Luger tonight,” joked commentator Grant Long. His broadcast partner came in for the correction (“Lex Luthor“) but Long had made his point: Orlando looked nothing like a championship contender on Sunday, their second such alarming performance in the last four games. While Kevin Durant (28 pts) was getting velvet hoops on everybody trying to stick him, Russell Westbrook (17 pts, 10 asts) looked like the PG we all expected to see this season, and Nenad Krstic was sticking jumpers on Orlando’s soft D, the Magic couldn’t buy a bucket. They didn’t crack 60 points until midway through the fourth quarter and seemed like they were down by 30-something most of the second half. Granted, Orlando didn’t have Vince Carter, Ryan Anderson and Rashard Lewis, but Vince and Rashard have been out for a while, and Anderson shouldn’t be so important that his absence makes everyone else look like a college team … Definitive sequence for the Magic: Stuck on 59 points with about eight minutes to go, J.J. Redick came off a curl and air-balled a mid-range jumper on the wing. Marcin Gortat got the rebound and proceeded to brick two point-blank shots right in front of the rim … One time Dwight (20 pts, 7 rebs, 10-17 FT) got called for a moving screen that leveled Kevin Ollie. Dwight complained to the refs, but he’s lucky that’s all he got called for. He could’ve been cited for senior abuse … Is it just us or is James Harden not as big as advertised? We weren’t the first media to compare Harden to Paul Pierce when he was in college, but Harden last night he didn’t look any bigger than Redick. The rookie has game, but maybe he won’t be the powerhouse that Pierce is where he’ll be able to just punish some defenders … You could have gone back to the second quarter to find the “dagger,” but one fourth-quarter bucket that helped empty a lot of rows came in the halfcourt offense, when Durant dipped around Gortat in mid-air for a finger roll and-one. Before KD blew a kiss to the crowd, Etan Thomas hit him with some enthusiastic chest pounds. But Etan’s a big dude; he needs to chill before he caves Durant’s chest in … Have you noticed announcers and reporters all around the League happily taking their turns KILLING Allen Iverson right now? Earlier this week the Warriors announcers spent a whole segment taking potshots at A.I. (one of them outright called him “selfish”), and last night for no good reason, the OKC announcers went in on Iverson. “Broken-hearted by that mean man Lionel Hollins not letting him play enough,” said the play-by-play guy, just dripping with sarcasm. “He took his ball and went home.” Then the color commentator said something like, “That’s if he didn’t carry the ball.” Damn, is it really like that? But after years of regularly making things difficult for the people trying to cover him — people who have access to microphones and website space and TV broadcasts while A.I. can only talk so much to defend himself — that’s what happens …
If you’ve caught any of the Suns’ local broadcasts, you’d know the team has a promotion with Jack in the Box where if they score 99 points on the road, fans get two free tacos or something like that. Did the Jack in the Box employee who thought of this idea ever watch the Suns beforehand? Scoring 99 is nothing to them … Yesterday the Wizards kept Phoenix to 102, and they were being praised by the Suns’ announcers for playing good defense. One huge lapse, though: During a critical stretch in the fourth quarter, Steve Nash (11 pts, 17 asts) took the ball end to end while going maybe the speed of a leisurely jog and still got an easy layup out of it … Washington hung around, getting within six points midway through the fourth, but Channing Frye hit a three and Amar’e (17 pts, 12 rebs) crushed a dunk to basically end the threat. Once upon a time, Frye was being compared to a young Tim Duncan and seen as the Knicks’ franchise. Who would’ve known he’d grow up to be a Black Raef LaFrentz? … Some notable stat lines from Sunday: Tyreke Evans put up 23 points and eight boards in a win over the Warriors, pushing the Kings to a surprising 2-0 record without Kevin Martin; LaMarcus Aldridge had 19 points and 10 rebounds against Minnesota, a blowout win despite Brandon Roy scoring just two points; and Ben Gordon scored 23 while Ben Wallace posted 16 boards and three blocks in a win over the Sixers … Whatever holes the Lakers have shown this season didn’t apply as they spent last night swatting the Hornets around the Staples Center: The bench looked well-rounded and solid, from Shannon Brown and Luke Walton‘s outside shooting to Jordan Farmar‘s floor leadership to DJ Mbenga‘s controlling the glass and blocking shots. (Mbenga started since Pau Gasol and Andrew Bynum are still out, but he’s normally one of their bench guys.) And the team had no problem closing the door in the second half, even with Kobe (28 pts) only scoring two points after halftime … As consolation for getting outplayed by Mbenga, at least Emeka Okafor got to add his name to DJ’s “I got dunked on” list. In the first half Okafor was being guard by Kobe in the post, pulled a quick spin move on Kobe and smashed on Mbenga when he came over late to challenge. Kobe kept his head down going back on D like he hoped nobody saw Okafor lose him … We’re out like a good 99-cent taco …
Thunder =playoffs
go the thunder
“Superman has met Lex Luger tonight,” – LMFAO! Superman got put on the torture rack!!!
How ’bout the Suns announcers saying Taco Bell instead of Jack-in-the-Box by mistake… (a couple of times during the Wizards game)
The last time he did it he started to stutter, man I died laughing.
I think Channing is happy to be black raef when he was about to become the black pitsnogle.
Ugly loss for the Magic. Played like nothing near our level. Its early though. And nice to see the Thunder playing with swagger. That squad will be sick in 3 years.
And why do I get the feeling that Dime is kinda annoyed that AI is taking a beating from the media? Hmmm….
I don’t mind AI taking a beating for his attitude and/or his play, but if he’s really attending to family-related personal issues (that don’t involve him lamenting his own lack of playing time), these sorts of comments are despicable.
Comments by the announcers that is.
Damn funny Dime. There is definite mojo in today’s edition.
Anyway, just when I thought the Suns were done, they prove me and a lot of people wrong. Steve Nash is happy again and it shows in the way they play.
My meal allowance says maybe I should leave this last part out whenever I post. Thinking, thinking, thinking…
This Smack needs more Jawai.
Nathan Jawai 16 PT 7-11 FG 2-3 FT 0-0 3P 6/3 RB 0 AS 0 BL 0 ST 1 TO 4 PF 22 MN (Final, Blazers)
Sam Bowie p.k.a. Greg Oden 11 PT 4-8 FG 3-3 FT 0-0 3P 4/2 RB 1 AS 2 BL 0 ST 0 TO 1 PF 22 MN (Final, T’Wolves)
To score more points than Oden, good. To grab more rebounds than Oden, pretty damn great. To commit more fouls than Oden… that’s amazing.
The black LaFrentz. LOL. At least Frye is doing a much better job than Shaq ever did. Who would have guessed that the only one who was really washed up in Phoenix was The Big Shaqtus himself.
frye’s looking good in that suns offense. but before anyone forgets and falls in love with the suns all over again, know that this team STILL DOESNT PLAY DEFENSE and would most likely FAIL in the playoffs.
don’t forget the Suns fastbreaks are run by a 37-year-old a 35-y-o vet and their best benchplayer is called jared dudley. and right now they are on top of the west.
Ben Wallace circa 2003 flashback!
I still don’t understand what people saw in Harden. Even before the draft I was saying that his game wouldn’t translate as well to the NBA. I realize its early in his career but he hasn’t really shown anything to change my mind.
Suns may not see the 2nd round of the playoffs but at least they’re fun to watch again and will keep the fans happy for the next 5 months or so.
All these people voting yes in the poll must be fans of terrible teams because there’s no way any fan of a good team i.e. contenders would want Iverson right now.
Two things I learned last night:
1. Tyreke Evans is a shooting guard. Watching him play beside Udrih confirms my draft fear that the Kigs offense won’t work with two SG’s at the guard positions.
2. Stan Van has no idea what he is doing with Dwight. Facing Nenad Kristic and Jeff Green, Dwight gets less shots than JJ Redick. He’s effing SUPERMAN – USE HIM.
@ 15:
hmmm no 2?
Trust me, Stan knows.
As a fan, I was fucking irked initially at how SVG used Dwight in the Celtics series last year. But then I realized on how the Celtics’ defense work. Smaller, faster bigs (Glen Davis) and strong wing players (Pierce) means they can double Dwight easily if we play a post offense and just dump it our big. That’s why Stan used a motion offense with the big only as an option, and the guards (and their threes) as the main weapon.
Saw the Cavs series, when Dwight’s defender was Z, who’s about as fast as a traffic jam, we gave it to Dwight almost every possesion, and where Dwight drop 40 on Lebron’s squad? It’s where the post up offense works.
Versus the Thunder’s young and mobile frontline (the WHOLE frontline, including Durant), it’s foolish to just give Dwight 20 shots.
Bottom line, Stan used the offense suited for the opponent, but they played better than us. That’s why they get the W.
hi hi to you,
i must say who is jawai. i hear some people mentione him at bar in sydney australia and that is beautifl place. but not know him. please help jurgo.
from jurg.
@Kobeef
You hit it right on the head with both points. Ty Evans is a shooter and works best when looking for his own offense. Welcome the new Allen Iverson but 6 inches taller and fit for the 2guard spot. He won’t win any chips or anything playing like that, but he’ll entertain and will be a top 10 scorer in the L for years.
SVG is an f^king idiot and has no idea what to do with a big.
QQ’s response is a fair assesment, but did you really refer to Glen Davis as “fast”!?! Seriously? I would go so far as to say Vajayjay is just as fast if not faster than Big shitty Davis and if Paul Pierce is a strong wing, then what the hell is LeBron James?
Bottom line, SVG is an idiot and should not be in controll of a Jr. High squad, let alone an talented NBA team. Dwight may not have the greatest post moves in the world, but everyone knows (at least should know) that the game works from the inside-out. No matter who is guarding who.
Throw the ball in to D12, he gets doubled and throws it out. Next thing you do? well if you play for SVG you shoot the 3. If you play for a real coach to dump it back in while D12 has reposted and probably has deeper position in the lane which for D12 = 2points plus the foul. Once the bigs are in foul trouble, then and only then do you let the guards have thier way. Unless the guards are elite. and from what I see Jameer, Petraus, Reddick, Matt Barnes are not elite.
of course dime would only put in the fact that mbenga got dunked on by okafor and yes he did come in late. he could’ve easily just not rotated at all and let okafor get the easy dunk.
HOWEVER because mbenga is willing to challenge all shots, he swat david west’s dunk ABOVE THE RIM later in the game. so why not bring attention to something he did well when he is clearly one of the few big men in the league willing to meet people 1v1 above the rim?
i’m disappointed dime. i understand he gets dunked on a lot but he got a really good block last night. i was really hoping you’d mention it.
hey jurg – Jawai don’t you google him yourself
Glen Davis might LOOK slow, but compared to the foot speed of other bigs, he’s more mobile.
‘Throw the ball in to D12, he gets doubled and throws it out. Next thing you do? well if you play for SVG you shoot the 3. If you play for a real coach to dump it back in while D12 has reposted and probably has deeper position in the lane which for D12 = 2points plus the foul.’
Wow. If all teams operate that way, the way it does in HIGH SCHOOL or SUMMER LEAGUES, even the Sacto Kings are abobe average.
The NBA is a PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE. Every team has different defensive rotations, set offenses, options within those set offenses, etc. You cant fucking apply what you see in your rec league and expect it to work in the L.
The Suns stole the whole 99 points idea from the Lakers. If the Lakers hold there opp to 99 pts or less, everyone gets a free taco from Taco Bell.
The suns just chnaged the fast food place and caused they know their defense will give up more than 99 pts they changed it.
The Big Shaquil. Put’s your team chances to bed. It’s over big fella. We’ll miss you. He’s going to give TNT one hell of analyst. The Big Fella,Jet,Barkley. Laughter for days.
Man are the Hornets that bad??
We put in Mbenga and still coasted?? Comedy lol..
@19
Dont trip.. DIME hates on the Lakers religiously..
@19. If it was lebron isn’t of dj, dime would of hyped the west block like it was the first one they have seen and ignored that he got dunked on..it’s how they roll.
People need to stop blamin shaq like the suns were winning rings before he got there. Not his fault Nash is only effective when no defense is allowed to be played. The suns r just the knicks with a few superstars. Still can’t stop anyone and will lose big games cuz of it.
All the iverson stuff … You’d swear he was oj and marburys adopted son. Dude was brought to the grizz for 2 reasons.. Sell tickets and win games, neither can bedone from the bench. sendhim to the cavs and rock. Stop comparing him to guys like Ben gordan when they were never stars. It’s like barry sanders. If hecan
still play ata respectibly high level y dobum teams keep wanting him to come of the bench for unproven guys like stuckey and conley? It’s not like iverson suddenly has speedy claxtons game geez
The only way Glenn Davis is fast is if he’s running over a kid or running his ass to a buffet. The guy gases out after 2-3 trips down the court. He’s sweating like Patrick Ewing when he tries to stand his fat ass up. The guy is a horrible player. And you are also saying that PP’s strength is ANYTHING to slow Dwight down? You are completely off base there man. Your whole argument is off.
Well to each his/her own opinion (no matter how much sense it DOESNT make on your end).
How you justify JJ Reddick getting more shots than Howard is amazing (and stupid), but reguardless of the perimeter player, D12 is D12. 7ft, 260lb man child with hops, strength, quickness.
And although this is the NBA, try telling G.Popovich that he needs to work from the outside in because the other team told him so. It’s called coaching. If you can’t force the other team to play your style then you deserve to lose that game.
@control.
Yes apparently Glen Davis is fast/mobile. I’m sure it has nothing to do with Boston playing a semi-zone defense were everyone is standing just outside the paint.
But i’m sure QQ took that into account. Or the fact that PP’s help defense is somehow better than the 6’8 260lb man-child that flys around the court like a stealth bomber. Or perhaps the only reason Cleveland lost is because they somehow managed to find the only coach that was below SVG. SVG’s coaching decisions have gone down in history as some of the dumbest. Yet QQ is defending him.
DIME.com…. where “Amazingly f^king retarded” happens. You Jagaloon
‘Reke for ROY! I don’t care if he’s a 1 or a 2, just get his ass on the floor and get him the damn ball, and I’m liking the hustle and grit from Omri Casspi. The Kings’ draft this year is paying immediate dividends….
(Mbenga started since Pau Gasol and Andrew Bynum are still out, but he’s normally one of their bench guys.)
thanks for clearing that up Dime
Kobeef doesn’t know shit about the Kings. Tyreke is playing the point through and through, bringing the ball up, initiating the offense. Beno is playing off the ball for the most part. Havoc is a good scorer, but he also has the floor command to be a point.
Kevin Martin and Tyreke in the same back court is a fucking gold mine.
You want to define positions now? Derek Fisher and Chris Paul play the same position. Derek Fisher is hardly a point.
@ Dime
Whatever happened to BJ Mullens?
Dude was bein hyped as the next big thing. Did jack in college and I don’t even remember who drafted him.
@ “Welcome the new Allen Iverson but 6 inches taller and fit for the 2guard spot. He won’t win any chips or anything playing like that, but he’ll entertain and will be a top 10 scorer in the L for years.”
maybe 6 games into a dude’s career is a little soon to be sayin he won’t ever win…..just sayin
@Kdizzle,
I was basing that off of his playing style which i have been watching all the way back to the summer of his junior year. Evans is a scorer, who doesn’t pass the ball until he knows for sure he ain’t shooting. That’s great if you are a SG, but playing the point that is terrible.
I’m looking at his college games and at the countless other guards who came to the NBA before Reke to be str8 jackers. Hence my comparison to AI. If Reke is smart, he’ll cut that shit out early in his career and attempt to take the Kobe route, which turned him from thoughtless Jacker to calculated killer. He’s young so there is still a chance. Hopefully Kings management is using the AI as a perfect example as why you should really learn to play the game.
@splif
James Harden looks good, great feel for the game; he just trying to find out how and where he fits on the team
@chicagorilla
if you actually watched the game instead of just looking at the box score Dwight had a lot of touches(at least the first half which is all I watched), don’t trash the coaches because Dwight can’t put up a shot from 2 ft out without embarassing himself
@the Cynic
Its not just about touches you f^king moron. It’s about where he gets the ball. It’s about when he gets the ball (shot clock). It’s also about when he kicks the ball out to the wing, they really don’t have to fire off a 3pt shot, they could allow him to re-post deeper in the lane because the defense has shifted to guard the 3, which in turn leaves D12 one on one with someone for a couple seconds. It’s called COACHING and basketball IQ which you apparently have none of. Go back to playing with your blow up doll.
you may not deserve the insults, but it’s too early in the morning for me to be reading dumb shit.
Lex Luthor…right?
Big win by one of my favorite teams to watch. Thunder are on that Blazer like climb. They are a stable big man from being a real problem in April/May rather than October/November. I want to see Serge get some more run, but they are playing very well.
Ofcourse everyone will take shots at Iverson. He was never supposed to be successful remember? I remember reading people flat out calling him a thug and one of the worst draft picks. I remember reading how he wouldn’t last long and all that. He endured a lot of unwarranted hate, BUT he allows it to continue to be justified but not manning up for what he wants.
I think it is horrible that a coach doesn’t feel it is necessary to have a conversation about a players role. That makes it clear to me that Hollins has a personal displeasure for what he feels Iverson represents on this team. I don’t know what his vision was. I guess he wanted a better reason to lose and collect his check by having no better options than Conley…Iverson has a right to feel he deserves more, but everyone else has a right to not give it to him. Play for free and prove a point or get paid and play your role. It is a ugly situation. It should be about basketball, but it always comes down to feelings and perception when Iverson and coaches have problems. Hollins doesn’t have a plan and is content with losing and trying to prove a point. Iverson isn’t wrong for looking at Conley get crunch time minutes and not being able to stomach it. I wouldn’t let anyone tell me I’m washed up, when I know I can still play. Show me that I’m washed up or let me show you that I can help. Don’t just ignore him and the obvious issues, then act like you are the better professional by running from the situation coach Hollins. Lame @$$ coach.
Iverson just retire man or take the Fam overseas and try to win out there. The is no win win situation for you in the NBA. Bobcats maybe, but it just needs to stop.
@chicagorilla
Dwight had at least 10 reposts in the first half, only a few were deep in the shot clock; so like i said you didn’t watch the game. If he had any moves, then he would have had great post position; but great post position for Dwight is under the basket(right now anyways). Maybe that shit happens in other games but it didn’t happen in the Thunder game and it didn’t happen in the pistons game(terrible fouls were the problem there)