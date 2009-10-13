Superman Stops By The NBA Live 10 Trailer

The EA Sports NBA Live 10 Invasion Tour is continuing to make its way across America. Yesterday, the NBA Live 10 trailer touched down in Memphis, TN, where it was parked right outside the entrance of the FedEx Forum – the home of the Grizzlies. That night, the Magic were in town to play a preseason game and a couple of hours prior to tipoff, NBA Live 10 cover boy Dwight Howard and Jameer Nelson stopped by the trailer.

Since the tour started back on September 25, more than 3,800 people have stopped by the trailer to test drive NBA Live 10. Memphis came strong with over 350 people trying out the game. Today, the Invasion Tour hits Wichita, KS. Here are the remaining tour stops:

Oct 13 – Wichita, KS

Oct 14 – Kansas State University

Oct 15 – University of Kansas – Midnight Madness

Oct 17 – Dallas, TX

Oct 18 – Houston, TX

Oct 19 – Houston, TX

Oct 20 – Austin, TX

Oct 22 – Jacksonville, FL

Oct 23 – Amway Arena – Orlando, FL

Oct 24 – Miami, FL

Oct 25 – Miami, FL

Oct 27 – Orlando, FL

Oct 28 – Amway Arena – Orlando, FL – Orlando Magic Home Opener