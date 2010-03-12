Superman takes out Chicago’s franchise; B-Roy goes for 41

Bulls/Magic was over the moment Derrick Rose crashed to the floor and sprained his left wrist. On a night when the Bulls were already playing without Joakim Noah (foot) and Luol Deng (calf), and Orlando has been smashing all non-contender squads during their now seven-game win streak, Chicago’s only chance would be if D-Rose went off like Shep in Above the Rim — or if Vinny Del Negro hopped in a Hot Tub Time Machine and brought Mike and Scottie back with him … Late in the first quarter, Rose went to the rack and threw his body into Dwight Howard, hurting himself when he tried to break the fall. The play was exactly like the one from last month when Dwight and Rose collided and Rose wound up with a hip injury. Both times Rose didn’t return to the game, and now we’ll wait and see how long this wrist issue will keep him sidelined. Two things we did learn last night: (1) Rose is gonna have to take a page from D-Wade and pull back a little on the recklessness since he is The Franchise, and (2) Dwight is officially a brick wall with blood vessels … Orlando was already up by a dozen when Rose got hurt, and were soon flirting with a 30-piecing, a lead they kept the rest of the way. Vince Carter led the Magic with 23 points, as none of the starters played more than 28 minutes. Towards the end, the crowd was chanting “We want Foyle!” for Adonal Foyle, but Stan Van Gundy still didn’t give the guy any burn. That’s just wrong … You might find it odd that rookie Taj Gibson already has a significantly more sophisticated post game than six-year vet Dwight Howard, but Taj is more experienced than you think. Remember, he went to USC. He’s been cashing basketball checks for like 3-4 years now … Charles Barkley was trying to explain that players need to learn how to fall to avoid injuries like the one Rose sustained. He stressed that landing on your ass is ideal. But you know Chuck can barely talk, so at one point it sounded like he said, “Your body is a lot stronger than the balls in your hand.” By the time he was done, Kevin McHale had given Barkley a new nickname: “Big Pillows” … The Blazers were down as much as 16 in the fourth quarter at Golden State, but thanks in part to a 12-0 run, grabbed the lead with about three minutes to go and hung on from there. Nate McMillan had Portland go to a zone, forcing the Warriors to shoot long jumpers — not that anybody on Nellie‘s roster is hesitant to do that — that weren’t going down for anything. Meanwhile, Rudy Fernandez hit a couple huge threes, and as the Warriors kept seeing guys foul out and their lineup got even smaller, LaMarcus Aldridge and Marcus Camby‘s (17 rebs) size was just too much. Brandon Roy dropped 41 points for the game — like a video loop of post-ups, layups and free throws — and he didn’t even have to do a lot in the fourth quarter … When Monta Ellis fouled out, you could see one of G-State’s D-League guys (honestly, we couldn’t tell you who it was) shaking his head and rolling his eyes on the bench. And it didn’t even seem like dude was disagreeing with the refs. That look told us he thought Monta was being ridiculous for throwing a temper tantrum after the whistle … But just when the Warriors seemed finished with under a minute to go and the crowd racing to the parking lot, Stephen Curry knocked down a three, their first field goal in like six minutes, to cut the Portland lead to three. So what happens on the next possession? Of course Curry doesn’t touch the ball as Reggie Williams bricks a three. Makes sense. Why would you give the ball back to the only guy on your team who might stand a chance at being in a rhythm? … In Thursday’s only other game, Jamal Crawford scored 30 off the bench to lead the Hawks past Washington, while Andray Blatche put up 30 and 10 boards in the loss … There were lots of good college games yesterday, but the Big East tournament was wild: Three of the top four seeds were knocked out, as Syracuse lost to Georgetown, Villanova lost to Marquette, and Pitt lost to Notre Dame. And West Virginia blew a big early lead to go right down to the wire with underdog Cincinnati, but Da’Sean Butler banked in a three at the buzzer to move the Mountaineers into the semifinals .. Bill Raftery on Bob Huggins: “Some coaches bring five suits to the tournament. He brings two sweatsuits.” … We’re out like Foyle …
what’s up with nellie still in the game ruining young players?
waiting for the ACC tourney to start… Bulls are gonna miss the playoffs…
I am ready for March Madness already! Crazy finish between Cincy and WVU. Revoke Cincy #3 scholarship! MOFO pulled a Adam Morrison! Crazy game-winner over Cincy Mr. Born Ready!
just saw pitt ND… yawn. Some of those guys really can’t play basketball… just a sad sight.
D rose sure is injured a lot for a no 1 pick. Oden, Rose, Griffin all of em oft injured guys. That’s kinda sad
If the Playoffs started today:
EAST
Cavs vs Heat
Magic vs Bobcats!
Hawks vs Raptors
Celts vs Bucks
WEST
Lakers vs Blazers
Mavs vs Spurs
Nugs vs Suns
Jazz vs Thunders!
—
Cavs vs Heat: Dwade versus LBJ. Must be fun
Magic vs Bobcats: Bobcats who?
Hawks vs Raptors: b.o.r.i.n.g
Celts vs Bucks: blessing in disguise
Lakers vs Blazers: Lakers 1st round exit?
Mavs vs Spurs: See 2009
Nugs vs Suns: shootout
Jazz vs Thunders: OKC goes to 2nd round
@ Post #5 — Relax, son.
First lets enjoy March Madness then speculate on NBA Playoffs match-up!
Is the Boston college coach Leroy smith???
[www.youtube.com]
haha
@ #6…
+1
While you’re at it, tell us the lottery predictions.
Don Nelson couldn’t even get a Summer Camp squad over .500
For Barkley’s sake, I hope he never has to do prison time. Big Pillows sounds like a prison bitch name.
@ 6 and 8
Can’t do that just yet… but can predict next year’s Allstar Starters. :)
That last foul on Monta was bs, you can’t fault him for being pissed. He moved his feet, didn’t reach and still got whistled for the foul. Damn Chi-town might miss the playoffs, but if the Bulls don’t make it we have to make some serious offseason noise.
Still not sold on Orlando winning it all, the winner is coming out the West. Boston was my early pick but damn they look bad. They remind me of the Pistons a few years ago- could it be the Sheed factor?
actually, Diggity Dave sounds a lot like a prison bitch name
Blatche is a problem in the league right now, I hope he keeps it up.
@13
When I posted that, I figured some idiot would say something along those lines. Congrats on being predictable.
@15
When I read #13’s post, I thought you would come back with a statement like that. Don’t worry though, you’re not predictable. I’m just psychic.
JAY
You know that I was gonna say that you should just stfu?
I would mention how stupid it is that you bust into a dialog and add nothing to it, but it would be hypocritical of me since I am doing the same.
@control??
What on earth are you talking about?!? Lol!
I never once addressed you. In fact, you haven’t even posted in here.
It’s Friday bud. Week is over. Relax.
I hope your period ends soon.
catfight @ Dimemag… ahhh I love Fridays.
Lol @ fallinup
Hhahahaa!! Be careful, (s)he might trip on you for adding nothing to the dialog.
Funny stuff re. Taj Gibson and USC.
Golden State should just use Curry like AI in the old days at Philly; no one else should get the ball unless Curry feels generous. Curry is real deal.
Monta who? (Is AB still upset he missed allstar game?) With Curry taking care of business, GS should just send Monta off on his moped, with a few lovely parting gifts.
So is Ellis done in GS???
Van Gundy and fan fun just doesn’t exist. At that point in the game all he was thinking about was ice cream sandwiches.
OOOOooo why u guys taking shots @ USC..
Why was the officiating so horrible last night?? league tryna help Portland out with they seeding?? That Warriors game was UUUUUGGGGGLLLLYYYYYY..
Lol @ MavsAllTheWay
You better hope we get eliminated before we play you guys lol.. I’d love to watch us punch ur ticket..
LMAO @ Ice Cream Sandwiches..
The best part of this year in a bad way. Was the Blake Griffin injury. It made this whole R.O.Y. race pretty fun & competitive. Rather than one sided from the gates. (Lebron vs Melo) Whoever has the most TV games should has a huge advantage for those. That don’t have league pass.
Funny how everyone stress wins yet a rookie that’s doing what some vets can’t do. Is getting penalized from most of media. Then when a player goes for just stats & gets the money & glory. They wonder why the game has changed. The same reason Chauncey is overlooked & someone like Tony Parker is amped. Look at the supporting cast. Parker is the 3 leg respectively if you understand basketball. Chauncey has been the #1 guy & still is. Consistently winning yet gets no hype. Deron Williams to me is a better guard yet CP3 who I think could go either way. Would have the majority of the votes. Media,Analysts have a huge influence over the followers of the sport.
Kenny Smith(Winner)- Jennings(R.O.Y.)
Charles(???)-Evans
E.Snow(Leader)-Jennings
Ernie(Doesn’t know basketball like that)-Evans
Kamla(Fantasy Stats)-Evans or his wolves baby
Mchale(Arguably one of the worse GM’s ever)-Evans
Eyes(I’m always wrong to the majority/so maybe I’m right)
LOLOLOL-Jennings
D.Stern(Lawyer)It was a nice run & anything to make money forget basketball-Blake Griffin. I mean Steph Curry
Mike D’Antoni & Walsh- Jennings(We messed up)
Doc Rivers-Jennings
Dime- Evans or Curry (No Jennings because of Slam)Biased
Lebron-Jennings
Kobe- ???
Wade- Should inquire
Rose-Evans(Memphis)
Jordan HIll(I told them to draft Jennings)
Duhon-Jennings(Could have returned to being the best back up
Jennings-Evans(Because he’s better for the N.B.A. than many would think
Curry-Evans I think or Collison because of the move
Evans-Jennings
Flynn-Jennings(East baby)
Skiles-Steph Curry/Evans or Bogut
Phil Jackson- Not sure he’d answer
Larry Brown-Jennings
Mark Jackson- I wonder
Magic-Evans
Jordan-Curious
Stockton- What do you guys think
CP3-Collison
Deron-Evans due to battles
Knicks Fans-Jennings Damn Damn Damn
Gallinari- Repeat the question or Ricky Rubio
A.I.-#3 love. Jennings
Kenny Anderson- Rook in the mirror
Tim Hardaway-Jennings flair alone
Isiah-I would have drafted Jennings & I think this team is cursed. Seriously.
If the playoffs started today
The Lakers would sweep the Blazers
The Mavs would defeat the Spurs probably 4-1
The Nuggets are gonna steam roll the Suns. 4-2
The Thunder and Jazz will have a close series. can be either way.
The Cavs would win 4-2 against the Heat
The Celtics and Bucks is unpredictable
The Hawks are gonna eat the Raptors alive 4-1
The Magics are gonna destroy the Bobcats 4-1
@28
Lmao at the lakers sweeping the Blazers in the first round…I hope they do meet up so I can watch laker fan get nervous before game 6 and eventually lose. Then cry about it all summer.
Big Pillows should be Big Baby’s new nickname!
@ Eyes, WTH are you talking about???
March Madness is just around the corner but it’s always fun to speculate on potential NBA playoff matchups “if the playoffs began today”. There will be some changes in the standings before the season is over(Spurs will switch places with the Suns)…but we’ll see.
Lakers – Portland: Lakers in 6 tight games
Dallas – Spurs: Mavs in 6
Denver – Suns: Denver in 6
Jazz – OKC: Jazz in 6…experience wins out
I won’t even bother predicting the East as it won’t matter.
When is someone from the Bulls going to stand up and do something when one of our players gets thrown into a scorers table(Kirk), Nose broken (Tyrus), Slapped across the face (Miller), Elbowed in the face (Warrick), and worst of all our star/franchise player gets thrown to the floor TWICE by the exact same player. No f^king way Oakley allows someone to do that to young Jordan. No way. Richards (#35) big a$$ had plenty of chances to knock Dwight to the floor or get a flagrant, but he never did. Like he’s too important to the team and can’t be kick out. F^K that! The bulls can sign ME today and i’ll take care of all this ish. Not one person would touch Rose so long as I’m on the team.
LOL @ gorilla! You know these players are more concerned about themselves today than their teammates, plus today’s NBA is soft! You’re right about the old school players, benches would have been cleared, players would have been pushed, and a Van Gundy would be wrapped around someone’s leg
You know i want to express my disdain for how the game is played nowadays..
The way players play offense nowadays is so annoying.. and its in part to how the NBA calls these bullshit get to the rim and take the contact and we’ll pop the whistle.. Ive been watching players these past couple of years just LITERALLY throw themselves into BIG ASS post players with no CHANCE of a bucket but just looking for the whistle.. THAT SHIT IS NOT BASKETBALL..
My reasoning for bringing this up is the fact that its now leading to players getting injured on the court on plays they shouldnt even be attempting.. Should Derrick Rose really be challenging DPOY Howard like that?? NO.. Yeah sure they got rid of the rough and tumble hard foul shit but now they just expect you to SACRIFICE yourself just to get to TRY to get 2.. i was watching the Orlando/LA and Pietrus got hurt on some dumb ass play where he just ran into the paint and threw his body into Bynum.. no chance at a basket AT ALL..
Nowadays everybody just throws themselves into the paint and lets out a “AAHHHHHH” and they get a whistle.. Kobe being one of the main culprits of that bullshit.. u get desperate for a bucket you dont need no kind of skill whatsoever you can just get ballsy and go and sacrifice your body to the gods.. and for someone whose already EARNED the right to play in the NBA you shouldnt have to sacrifice shit you havent already sacrificed..
That shit is so wack..
Thugs back in the day could also ball. Anthony Mason and Xavier McDaniel were taking out guys. I heard the first Knicks practice that XMan went to, him and Mas went at it from the court to the locker room. Needed youtube back then, that’d been sick to see.
D.Rose is going to learn real fast like Wade had to. Unless its the playoffs. Slow down young fella. If not this will be your only big NBA contract because these teams do not care about you once you get hurt. Cant be so reckless and its looks like they are out of the playoffs anyway because i dont see then winning there next 4 games with all of ther injuries anyway. @Heat, @Memphis, @Dallas, and at least you guys get to play Cleveland at home. Ouch!!!
hey Derrick Rose… keep with the old school saying…. get them before they get you !!!!!!!