Superman Too

During the ’09 conference finals, Shaq showed up at one of Orlando’s home games against the Cavs, to the chagrin of a lot of people associated with the Magic. Last night Shaq was back in the building; this time wearing a Cavs uniform. Throw in the tension leftover from when Diesel was talking greasy about Dwight Howard and Stan Van Gundy last year, and you know the fans had a lot of venom toward Big Witness Protection. He played into it, too, doing stuff like leaving his hand in the air extra-long after a free throw. And the crowd was even more pissed when Cleveland walked out with a win … The head-to-head between Dwight and Shaq didn’t really materialize, as Shaq (10 pts, 4 rebs) got Dwight (11 pts, 7 rebs) in foul trouble early into the first quarter, setting the tone for the night. Shaq only played 19 minutes himself, but when he was on the court, he showed why Cleveland picked him up. Since he’s able to guard Dwight one-on-one, the rest of the defense can better guard Orlando’s shooters. Rashard Lewis and Ryan Anderson were out for this one, and the healthy gunners shot 4-of-18 beyond the arc … You see how much better the Cavs are when other guys are scoring and it’s not all about LeBron? In the first half, Mo Williams got on a roll and hit some shots, drawing enough attention to set up LeBron (36 pts, 8 rebs) for easier looks. One time Mo (28 pts, 6 asts) got Dwight to turn his back on a cutting LeBron, leading to a double clutch two-hander … The other Eastern Conference favorite, the Celtics, had little trouble silencing the Jazz. Two quotes and two plays summed it up: (1) Third quarter, Kevin Garnett made eye contact with Rajon Rondo and cut to the rim, where Rondo placed a lob just in the right spot where KG could dunk over Paul Millsap and Kyrylo Fesenko. (2) Jerry Sloan at his sarcastic best: “It wasn’t a lot fun to watch. I wouldn’t mind if they rebounded. There aren’t any rules against rebounding.” (3) Less than four seconds on the clock at the end of the third, Rondo took the inbounds and hit sixth gear to get himself a layup before the buzzer while the Jazz defense was stuck in the mud. (4) Deron Williams, who played through a sore back and bruised calf: “Right now, we’re soft. There’s no way around it. We have to toughen up.” … Months from now, when the Western Conference playoff race is approaching the home stretch, the Mavs are gonna look back on Wednesday’s loss in San Antonio and kick themselves. A team like the Raptors dropping one to the Spurs when Tim Duncan and Tony Parker are out is one thing, but if the Mavs are supposed to be seriously contending, that’s a game they’re supposed to win. Richard Jefferson led the way with 29 points, while Dirk Nowitzki had 29 and 12 boards in the loss … Right before halftime, Manu Ginobili (13 pts, 5-13 FG) was working against Jason Kidd at midcourt. Manu tried to go behind the back right, and got cut off; spin move left, cut off; behind the back right again, cut off again. Kidd was on him like butter on toast until he took a half-step backwards, enough space for Manu to drop a deep three at the buzzer. Kidd did just about everything right, but it goes to show you can’t really stop a professional scorer like that … Classic Zach Randolph moment of the night: Already getting the business from Luis Scola (22 pts, 15 rebs), Z-Bo had Scola posted up when Scola pulled the chair on him. Both guys stumbled and Scola fell down, so after Zach’s off-balance crap shot somehow went in, he took the ball and dropped it on Scola’s chest. Technical. Next time down, Scola gets the ball and scores on Z-Bo easily, so of course Zach starts yelling at his teammates for not helping him out. The Rockets won easily, BTW … Other big stat lines from Wednesday: Chris Bosh put up 28 points and 11 rebounds in a win over the Bulls; Kevin Durant had 30 and 10 in a win over the Clippers; Danny Granger gave the Warriors 31 points and 16 boards in a win; Greg Oden posted 18 points and 11 boards in a win at Minnesota; Amar’e scored 21 to lead Phoenix past the Hornets; Al Horford went for 25 and nine to beat the Knicks; Brook Lopez had 23 points and 13 boards in a loss to the Sixers; and Charlie Villanueva scored 30 in Detroit’s blowout of the Bobcats. Ben Wallace played 30 minutes in that game and didn’t take a single shot, which is strange because that’s the same recurring nightmare Ben Gordon often has … Brandon Jennings dropped 32 points (11-19 FG) and nine assists in an upset win over the Nuggets, looking like he borrowed some of Chauncey Billups‘ Clutch in the process. Jennings hit back-to-back threes in the fourth quarter after Denver had cut the lead to one, then sealed it with free throws at the end … We’ve said before that Ersan Ilyasova might be the most awkward, weird-looking dude in the NBA. Yesterday one of Denver’s announcers said, “[Ilyasova] looks like Hannibal Lecter, but he’s playing like Larry Bird tonight.” … We’re out like Shaq getting #32 retired in Orlando …
CP3 must be hella pissed off! Losing like that!
Manu arsenal of of moves, if you force him left.
1. Behind the back (left to right).
2. Step-Back jumper of his RIGHT foot!
3. Euro Step!
4. FLOP!
only wade and kobe have more moves then Manu
Young Money lived up to his nickname. Hannibal Lector ain’t bad too; isn’t that the guy that was tearing it up for the turkey team in the summer?
Nice win by the Celts. The Hawks come to town on Friday night. I expect another 20 piecing by the Celtics.
that line on Gordon made my day…he probably has that nigtmare twice a week
Tough loss to the Cavs.
Seems like hyping Shaq for the win because he dropped 10 and 4 is reaching though, Come on, 10 and 4? Damn. And it isn’t Shaq that slowed down Dwight, it’s foul trouble.
wow… oden showing us a glimpse of what he can do…now if only he:
1. stays away from injury
2. stays away from foul trouble
3. learns a few post moves
4. stays away from injury
5. stays away from foul trouble,
he might just be worth that number 1 pick…
@ 7:
For a number 1 pick with all the hype in the world, that sure is a lot of ifs.
JENNINGS > YOUR FAVORITE ROOKIE
@ QQ,
Shaq might not have killed it statistically, but getting Dwight in that foul trouble was big. I don’t think Big Z gets him in foul trouble shooting 18 footers, so you have to give Shaq some credit.
By the way, has anyone else noticed that Big Z NEVER scores inside. He tried to make contact and get to the line every time he gets an offensive rebound. That’s sad when you remember that he’s 7’3″.
Jennings showed a glimpse into the future last night, not many rookie points give Billups the business…..legit
@ 10:
I think it more of a knock to Dwight that he didn’t stayed out of foul trouble than a salute to Shaq’s offensive arsenal. Cause honestly, if you watched the game, you will notice that.
Where was Bass and The Polish Hammer?
Should have sic Bass or Gortat on Anderson Vagina!
R.O.Y. is a 2 man race for the moment.. Young Money and Evans…
First two fouls on Howard were bullshit. Wrecked the whole game. Stupid refs.
Take Evans out of the race, wait for Blake.
Did anyone see Steve Nash toss an oop to Grant Hill that missed horribly?…Grant’s rocking a mid 90s fade, so Nashy must have thought grant was ten years younger…that’s like a bad play in 2K were you throw an oop and Matt Bonner tries to finish it out of bounds….
Will Bynum — took me back to the days of seeing highlights of him at Crane dunking like crazy. That’s Chicago, people.
these replacement refs are terrible! wait those are not replacements, damn!
great win for my short handed spurs, dallas should have won that game, and i actually was a bit nervous when they cut it to 4 with a couple minutes left.
hey dime, i know how much all of you guys like to talk about flops/floppers and i know that roll is reserved for manu, how about bonner getting hit shooting a 3 by dirk and flopping so bad the refs to the call away. had he not tried to sell it like a 3 yr old tries to tell his mom he didnt do something wrong, he would have gotten the call. slowmo, high speed, there is no way you could not tell it was a flop.
how about the spurs defense was actually looking good last night, and how about blair getting screwed on calls against a superstar 2 games in a row.
Heat going 7-1 tonight! The Knicks have to be kicking themselves in the ass for passing on Jennings. Not only would he have been a ridiculously good contributor in D’Antoni’s offense, he would have helped attract free agents in 2010.
@9
JENNINGS = MY FAVORITE ROOK
So far.
DOUBLE Qs said “And it isn’t Shaq that slowed down Dwight, it’s foul trouble.”
You’re a dork.
Who did he foul to get in foul trouble?
The mind’s gotta work before the fingers start typing, buddy.
How Byron Scott even has a job right now is amazing. His ticket was punched last season.
Seems that Utah has some problems about to blow as well. The Celts walked all over their ass. That Rondo layup wasn’t even right. They let him score.
he has a a job for the same reason as lawrence frank, the owner’s don’t have the cheddar to fire his ass.
cynic
more moves? dont know about that at least on wades part manu and kobe have better range.
finally a normal spurs game
@22
yeah, byron’s days in NO are numbered. I’ll give him till January at the latest. how many years does he have left on his contract by the way?
@21
Gabriel you are the author/expert/authority… don’t stoop to that level, only gonna make yourself look bad/lose cred.
Anyway dude’s right, giving shaq too much cred would be simplistic.
How much longer will Sloan coach??
Surprised no one pulled that rashard card the reason why the magic lost..considering the fact dwight
committed those “fouls”.
@ RangerJohn
