Superman’s Next Sidekick Should Not Be Carlos Boozer

It’s been long known that Carlos Boozer has had a strong interest in playing in South Florida with the Miami Heat. But according to an article on Fanhouse.com yesterday, Boozer wouldn’t mind playing in Central Florida as well. Besides the team being a championship contender and located in a sunny climate, Carlos also has a good friendship with the team’s franchise player Dwight Howard. It was reported that Boozer spent most of his day off on Sunday hanging with Superman.
“Who wouldn’t want to play with Superman?” Boozer told FanHouse.com before the Jazz’s game in Orlando on Monday night. “It would be great. We’re like brothers. On top of his competitiveness, and his dominance on the court, he’s so much fun to be around. Yes, the two of us could work well together, two dominant inside players. But we’ll just have to see what happens.”
Boozer is in his final year of his deal with Utah. Despite having a rocky relationship with the organization, teammates and Jazz fans in year’s past, Boozer has redeemed himself with his solid play this season (19.8 ppg, 10.8 rpg) and his good attitude. With the Jazz signing Paul Millsap over the summer and the team committed to several other big contracts, retaining Boozer is highly unlikely. The question now is whether Utah will trade the two-time All-Star at some point this season.
“I’d be blindsided by (a trade). I think there’s a really good chance I’ll be here (with the Jazz) the rest of this season,” Boozer also said in the article. “I don’t anticipate anything. After that, who knows? This summer will take on its own story.”
Although playing for Orlando intrigues Boozer and Howard, it may not be a realistic option. The Magic don’t have much cap room to sign him this summer. Sources say that Boozer will be commanding around the $12 million range – money that the Magic don’t have. That’s not to say that Orlando can’t make room to make it work or Boozer could take a pay cut a la Ron Artest (not likely). Assuming they keep the core of Howard, Vince Carter, Jameer Nelson and Rashard Lewis, it might be a little bit too crowded for Boozer’s liking. I’ve always felt that Boozer needs to be a primary or secondary option to be happy and he’d be like the fourth or fifth option there in Orlando. Plus, having both Howard and Boozer in the paint at the same time will throw off Superman’s game.
Carlos Boozer’s pipe dream for making Orlando the East’s version of the Lakers is exactly that – a pipe dream. Boozer will have suiters this summer (although he may have to drop his asking price a bit). New Jersey, Chicago, New York and Miami are likely destinations for the 28-year old power forward.
Would Boozer and Howard work well together?
Boozer would be a great compliment to Howard. He can shoot and he doesn’t have to anchor in the paint. If he would accept closer to the mid level it would be a steal for Orlando, otherwise it wouldn’t be worth it. Having a player with post moves on the team would free Howard up to be a beast on the weak side glass.
I truly hope Chicago does not get Boozer. I know we need a low post presence just as much as Jon Gosselin needs the shit kicked out of him but Boozer is not the answer. The Bulls need an honest, selfless, mature role model. Somebody who can lead by his actions and vocally. The latter of which Rose has not taken to task as of yet. I’d much rather have Bosh instead of Boozer if there are no other suitable options.
I think he would be a GREAT fit because Howard will be all the defense and Boozer can provide all the offense..
IMO Boozers shortcoming is ACTUAL defense.. Help side, man2man, etc. but dude is a good rebounder so between him and Dwight they would be good on the glass and like i said compliment each others shortcomings.. Booz being a face up post player would be perfect for Howard because he wouldnt clog up the lane so much..
The Magic would finally have an actual post-up scorer, but would have to drop a long bomber from the starting unit.
They really don’t need to make dramatic changes given they’re already a legitimate contender. As an All-Star and USA player I highly doubt he’ll be accepting anywhere near mid-level money, Patrick. At least one team will offer him what he wants.
Howard needs someone that will actually take heat off of him in the paint. Boozer isn’t that guy.
Defenders know that he’s looking for a mid range jumper and is more of a shoot first guy than attack the basket guy.
SVG refuses to play Bass with Howard that I can tell, so what’s the difference if they brought in someone else they can’t mix into the team?
I don’t care where Boozer goes, he’s a trader to us here in Utah. All we care is that he plays well the rest of the season then gets the hell out and brings someone equally good in to take his place. There is no room for the immaturity and selfish behavior Boozer has brought here in Utah, that’s not what the Jazz are about. On the plus side with him playing so great maybe we can blindside him for an allstar PF and a some more defense.
I don’t care where Boozer plays as long as it isn’t in the 801 next year!
yea sign boozer when you already got hella money riding the pine in gortat and bass and you still won’t be better than boston anyway. boozer’s a trader, ef him
Booz is only 28?! Damn, I thought he was like 32 or something. He looks it.
magic won’t win til they get a better point guard. jameer nelson aint it.