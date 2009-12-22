Superman’s Next Sidekick Should Not Be Carlos Boozer

It’s been long known that Carlos Boozer has had a strong interest in playing in South Florida with the Miami Heat. But according to an article on Fanhouse.com yesterday, Boozer wouldn’t mind playing in Central Florida as well. Besides the team being a championship contender and located in a sunny climate, Carlos also has a good friendship with the team’s franchise player Dwight Howard. It was reported that Boozer spent most of his day off on Sunday hanging with Superman.

“Who wouldn’t want to play with Superman?” Boozer told FanHouse.com before the Jazz’s game in Orlando on Monday night. “It would be great. We’re like brothers. On top of his competitiveness, and his dominance on the court, he’s so much fun to be around. Yes, the two of us could work well together, two dominant inside players. But we’ll just have to see what happens.”

Boozer is in his final year of his deal with Utah. Despite having a rocky relationship with the organization, teammates and Jazz fans in year’s past, Boozer has redeemed himself with his solid play this season (19.8 ppg, 10.8 rpg) and his good attitude. With the Jazz signing Paul Millsap over the summer and the team committed to several other big contracts, retaining Boozer is highly unlikely. The question now is whether Utah will trade the two-time All-Star at some point this season.

“I’d be blindsided by (a trade). I think there’s a really good chance I’ll be here (with the Jazz) the rest of this season,” Boozer also said in the article. “I don’t anticipate anything. After that, who knows? This summer will take on its own story.”

Although playing for Orlando intrigues Boozer and Howard, it may not be a realistic option. The Magic don’t have much cap room to sign him this summer. Sources say that Boozer will be commanding around the $12 million range – money that the Magic don’t have. That’s not to say that Orlando can’t make room to make it work or Boozer could take a pay cut a la Ron Artest (not likely). Assuming they keep the core of Howard, Vince Carter, Jameer Nelson and Rashard Lewis, it might be a little bit too crowded for Boozer’s liking. I’ve always felt that Boozer needs to be a primary or secondary option to be happy and he’d be like the fourth or fifth option there in Orlando. Plus, having both Howard and Boozer in the paint at the same time will throw off Superman’s game.

Carlos Boozer’s pipe dream for making Orlando the East’s version of the Lakers is exactly that – a pipe dream. Boozer will have suiters this summer (although he may have to drop his asking price a bit). New Jersey, Chicago, New York and Miami are likely destinations for the 28-year old power forward.

Would Boozer and Howard work well together?