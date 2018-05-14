The US Supreme Court Ruled A State Ban On Sports Gambling Is Unconstitutional

05.14.18 2 hours ago

Sports betting advocates won a landmark legal battle in Washington on Monday morning. The US Supreme Court ruled that a state ban on sports gambling is unconstitutional.

The 7-2 ruling on Monday struck down PASPA — the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act — which had essentially prevented legal sports gambling outside of the state of Nevada for more than two decades.

