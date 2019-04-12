



Fights aren’t necessarily uncommon when people play basketball, nor are they uncommon when people play NBA 2K and things get a bit heated. What is new is fighting in the NBA 2K League, which recently kicked off its second season and saw things go overboard during a matchup between Celtics Crossover Gaming and Hawks Talon GC.

Following a 68-58 victory by Hawks Talon GC during the first game of the year, things boiled over while the squads were going through a handshake line. There was a shove, some hijinks ensued, and officials stepped in to try and keep anyone from trying to throw a right hook and leading SportsCenter.

Opening day of 2K League and there’s already beef brewing 😬 (via @BRGaming) pic.twitter.com/EKzzc0Crks — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2019



Admittedly, we’ve seen far more heated fights over the years, but this is still less than ideal. As such, the league announced that fines and suspensions are coming for those involved. The league put out a press release on its Twitter account to indicate that one-game suspensions and a pair of $500 fines are on the way.

Like the NBA, the 2K League acted pretty quickly in handing out punishments for this sort of thing, as this altercation took place two days ago. Anyway, as always, fighting people over basketball or a video game is less than ideal and we strongly advise that you never do this.