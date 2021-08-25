Two of the top four teams in the WNBA squared off on Tuesday evening when the Seattle Storm visited the Minnesota Lynx. Both teams have operated at a high level this season but, for a long time, the Storm have gotten the better of the Lynx, entering the night with 11 consecutive wins in the series between the two squads. However, Lynx star Sylvia Fowles had other ideas in this particular matchup, as she exploded for 29 points, 20 rebounds, four steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 76-70 victory.

Fowles wasted no time leaving a mark on the proceedings, as she put up monster numbers before halftime and pushed Minnesota into a double-digit lead.

Syl has…. 15 pts.

11 reb. …..and we are only halfway through the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/87iQS3b5id — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) August 24, 2021

In fact, Fowles scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds before the halftime break. With her seventh career double-double before halftime, Fowles is now second in WNBA history in that category, and her 13 first-half rebounds were a franchise record for Minnesota. Fowles obviously wasn’t done, though, as she continued to control the game on both ends in the second half.

SYLVIA FOWLES CAN'T BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/cKXL0ujINV — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) August 25, 2021

Fowles was the clear catalyst in what became a very important win for the Lynx, and her numbers placed her in rarified air. She became only the fourth player in league history in reach the 25-point, 20-rebound threshold, and Fowles was just one point away from a 30-20 game that no one has ever produced.

Sylvia Fowles became the fourth player in WNBA history with at least 25 points and 20 rebounds in a game (joining C. Parker, Charles and Holdsclaw) as Minnesota beat Seattle 76-70. Storm had won 11 straight vs Lynx. Fowles finished with 29 and 20. — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) August 25, 2021

To be fair, there were other stars on this night. Napheesa Collier finished with 18 points and five rebounds for Minnesota, providing a valuable second option to Fowles. On the other side, Breanna Stewart put up 18 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, combining with Fowles to make more WNBA history.

SHEESH! @SylviaFowles & @breannastewart have been working tonight 👏 They are the first opposing players to each record at least 15 PTS, 15 REB, and 3 BLK's in a regular-season game😲 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/VkA7moQdWV — WNBA (@WNBA) August 25, 2021

Still, this night belonged to Fowles, and she was the centerpiece of the victory. Now 35 years old, Fowles made it known that she was retiring from USA Basketball following her fourth Olympic gold medal, but the 2017 WNBA MVP, three-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and seven-time WNBA All-Star clearly has plenty left in the tank.