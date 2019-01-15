Tyus Battle Led Syracuse To An Upset Victory Over Zion Willamson And Duke

01.14.19 34 mins ago

Getty Image

On the heels of a last-second win over Florida State on the road, the Duke Blue Devils entered Monday’s game against Syracuse as the No. 1 team in the country. Despite the absence of projected lottery pick Cameron Reddish, Mike Krzyzewski’s team was projected to hold serve with a lopsided win (Duke entered as a 17-point favorite in Las Vegas) but, after 45 minutes of game action, it was Tyus Battle and the Orange that emerged with a stunning and impressive victory.

Though Duke was already expected to cruise, things seemed dire for Syracuse in the early going, as the Blue Devils zoomed to a 12-0 lead in their home building.

Around The Web

TAGSDUKE BLUE DEVILSSYRACUSEzion williamson

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 12 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP