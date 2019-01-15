Getty Image

On the heels of a last-second win over Florida State on the road, the Duke Blue Devils entered Monday’s game against Syracuse as the No. 1 team in the country. Despite the absence of projected lottery pick Cameron Reddish, Mike Krzyzewski’s team was projected to hold serve with a lopsided win (Duke entered as a 17-point favorite in Las Vegas) but, after 45 minutes of game action, it was Tyus Battle and the Orange that emerged with a stunning and impressive victory.

Though Duke was already expected to cruise, things seemed dire for Syracuse in the early going, as the Blue Devils zoomed to a 12-0 lead in their home building.