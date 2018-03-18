Syracuse Survived Michigan State To Upset Its Way Into The Sweet 16

03.18.18 32 mins ago

Getty Image

The Syracuse Orange were the last team in the field for the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and now they’re one of the final 16 teams left. The improbable Orange punched their Sweet 16 ticket on Sunday with a 55-53 win over 3-seed Michigan State in Detroit.

The No. 11 seed won its third tournament game in five days, somehow surviving on a sloppy day where both teams shot poorly in the second half. Despite a highlight-reel three to end the first half the game itself was a rock fight, if you count two teams throwing bricks at nothing and no one in particular to be a rock fight.

This GIF of Syracuse and Michigan State players scrapping for the ball on the deck is probably the best representation of the game as a whole.

TAGS2018 NCAA TournamentMICHIGAN STATESYRACUSE ORANGE

