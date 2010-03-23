Syracuse’s Lack Of McDonald’s All Americans Could Cost Them The Title

With multiple Cindarellas and plenty of drama at this year’s Big Dance, many fans are wondering who will be crowned the king. While it’s too late to adjust your bracket, the answer is most likely found on each team’s roster. Since 1979, every National Champion (except Maryland in 2002) has had at least one McDonald’s All American on its roster. That’s a 97 percent proof-point. So even though Syracuse and West Virginia are playing well, and Northern Iowa, St. Mary’s and Cornell are hoping to win again before the clock strikes midnight, history is not on their side.

The 29 NCAA Championship teams since 1979 had a combined 91 McDonald’s All Americans on their rosters (an average of more than three per team). Which Sweet 16 teams have the most this year? Duke (6) and Kentucky (2). Below is a breakout of the 16 remaining teams â€“ those that have McD’s All Americans and those that do not.

Duke: Jon Scheyer, Lance Thomas, Kyle Singler, Nolan Smith, Ryan Kelly, Mason Plumlee

Kentucky: Patrick Patterson, DeMarcus Cousins

Baylor: Tweety Carter

Kansas State: Wally Judge

Ohio State: William Buford

Tennessee: Scotty Hopson

Washington: Abdul Gaddy

The teams with no McD’s All Americans are Syracuse, West Virginia, Purdue, Butler, Michigan State, Xavier, Northern Iowa, St. Mary’s and Cornell.

Only time will tell…

Who do you think is going to win it all?

Other Must Read Articles About March Madness:

– How Do You Feel About “Cheating” In The NCAA?

– The Secret To Why Cornell Can Beat Kentucky

– 10 Best Individual Performances From Day 1 Of The Big Dance

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.