Syracuse’s Melo M6, NIKEiD Hyperdunk & HyperElite Jersey

As one of Nike’s elite programs, but also with Jordan Brand’s Carmelo Anthony on the alumni list, Syracuse gets hooked up across the board. Before they take on Vermont tonight, check out the kicks and jersey that they’ll be sporting on the court.

Melo M6

NIKEiD Hyperdunk

Nike HyperElite Jersey

What do you think? Which one do you like more?

