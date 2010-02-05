T.J. Ford is back

Anybody who’s followed the Pacers over the past couple of seasons would understand why T.J. Ford has been Marburied on Jim O’Brien‘s bench lately.
For all of his speed and attack-mode mentality that theoretically should be tailored for O’Brien’s up-tempo system, Ford’s poor decision-making, shot selection and defense was finally too much for the coach to deal with. So for the last 18 games, Ford has been racking up DNP-CD’s while Earl Watson and A.J. Price handled the point guard duties.
Now T.J. is back in the mix.
With Watson away from the Pacers following a death in his family, Ford (9.9 ppg, 3.6 apg) will be the second-string PG behind Price when Indiana plays the Pistons tonight and go to Milwaukee tomorrow.
“It’s been tough,” Ford told the Indianapolis Star. “You want to play any time you’re on the roster. It’s a waiting game and it’s out of my control. I just try to do the best I can to stay in shape and work on my game.”
Ford has reportedly been a good teammate during his benching. Pacers beat writer Mike Wells said he’s “kept a professional attitude in practice, the locker room and on the bench.”
Advice for T.J. when he does get out there: Don’t take any threes. This season Ford is 1-for-28 beyond the arc.
Will T.J. Ford ever be an NBA starting PG again?
tj ford sucks.
i was never really high on him. he may be able to start somewhere again, but he can’t really handle the duties of a starting point guard.
i mean, minus his speed, he is useless.
he cant run an offense.
he is not a leader.
he cannot anchor or start a defense.
his shot selection is shaky; at best
if there is a team desperate for a PG, he might be an option. but its doubtful. if you cant get PT on the Pacers…that just about says it all…..
LOL TJ Ford looks like Gucci Mane in that pic…
“I’m a starter in this league…I’ve never been a player who comes off the bench” – TJ
well those days are long gone
What the heck happened to him?! He was nice at Texas and his first couple years in the L. Then after the neck injury, he went down the drain. I wonder if the injury (and threat of worse) has taken away his spark.
lol @ jau…really seems like just yesterday he was grumbling about coming off the bench for the Raps…
TJ Ford should never start an NBA game for the rest of his life. I honestly think he’d be better off playing in Europe.
TJ like AI without the HOF career lol