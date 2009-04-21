T-Mac: “Cleveland To Me Is Really Not That Good”

Tracy McGrady has been out of sight, out of mind, and for the first time in a while during the playoffs, out of public criticism. But that’s about to change. Coming off like a self-appointed playoff expert, T-Mac told the radio station 790 The Zone that the Lakers are basically locks to take the ‘chip this season. He gives the top-seeded Cavaliers little credit, saying that they’re “not ready to take the next step.”



“It’s no knock on Cleveland,” says McGrady, “I think Cleveland’s gonna get there… Cleveland to me is really not that good. If you take what the Celtics did last year… You knew, they were either gonna get to the finals, or they were gonna win it. You can’t really say the same thing about the Cavaliers. Although, they had the best record in the league this year, a lot of people like, ‘OK, they havin’ a great year, but we don’t know if they can win the championship.’ They really didn’t do anything on the road with the elite teams in the league, they lost, they had a bad record when they went to face the elite teams in the league. I think they’re a good team, but I don’t think they’re ready to take the next step.”

Maybe McGrady doesn’t give any credence to Game 1’s of the first round, but the Cavs looked more convincing in their win over the Pistons than any other team still alive. And there really is no arguing with their 39-2 home record, their League leading defense (1st in points allowed per game, 2nd in opponent’s field goal percentage, 1st in opponent’s three-point field goal percentage), and the unbelievable play of LeBron James. As good as the Lakers look, you can’t write the Cavs off right now.

T-Mac’s comments just make him look like a sore, poopy-pants loser.

Source: Cleveland.com