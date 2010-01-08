T-Mac is the new Magic Johnson

Sometimes I have to laugh when sportswriters and fans get all indignant over stuff that doesn’t really matter. Example 1A: All-Star selections.

Don’t get me wrong, I used to be right there. But having attended a few All-Star Weekends and interacting with the players, I realized something: Most of them don’t care about All-Star NEARLY as much as everybody else does. Whether it’s Rasheed Wallace complaining about being chosen and then treating the game with all the seriousness of Wii Double Dribble, or David West walking around the entire weekend with a look of sleepy disinterest on his face, it’s a fact: NBA players just aren’t that into All-Star.

Yes, it can equal a bonus on your salary, but more than anything it’s a status symbol that only means something to the most competitive players. Deron Williams is annoyed right now that he hasn’t been recognized as an All-Star yet, but just wait; once he goes 3-4 times, he’ll be looking for reasons to skip it, just like Shaq.

And now the latest All-Star “controversy” centers around T-Mac and Allen Iverson. The latest batch of fan voting came in yesterday, and both Mac and A.I. appear to have starting spots on lock: McGrady is getting more votes than Steve Nash, Brandon Roy and Chris Paul, among others, while Iverson is ahead of Rajon Rondo, Joe Johnson and Brandon Jennings.

Predictably, this kicked off a riot that threatened to burn down the Internet. Depending on who you ask, it’s a joke, a travesty, a shame, an injustice, a crime, or a flat-out crock of sh*t. Blame is being placed on Chinese fans (for T-Mac) and nostalgic fans (for Iverson) who apparently haven’t been watching the NBA this season.

What is the real problem, though? If seeing T-Mac and A.I. is what the voting majority wants, that’s what they should get. I don’t recall too many people complaining and writing petitions when Magic Johnson was voted into the ’92 All-Star Game after he’d already retired and hadn’t played a single game that season. People clamored for Michael Jordan to start in his final All-Star Game in ’03, even though he wasn’t voted in as a starter legitimately. And yet both times, the will of the fans was answered; Magic played and produced one of the All-Star Game’s great memories, and Vince Carter stepped aside to let MJ have his starting spot. (Funny how the same people who slam A.I. today for not wanting to accept a role coming off the bench thought it was a tragedy Jordan would have to come off the bench for one game that didn’t count.)

Obviously, we know where a decent chunk of McGrady’s votes are coming from; the same place where Aaron Brooks, Trevor Ariza and Luis Scola are racking up votes. Some people don’t like it, but where was it written that “fans” should only refer to fans in the U.S. who have League Pass? The NBA wants to expand its reach to China, South America, Australia, Great Britain and everywhere else — they’d play an exhibition game in the lost city of Atlantis if the citizens had deep pockets — so as long as fans around the world can vote for All-Stars, every country is part of the overall voting pool, too, and their opinions don’t deserve any less weight.

In the end, it really doesn’t matter. McGrady has already said he doesn’t want to play in the ASG without earning it, and had long ago hit the point in his career where he’d take a pass on All-Star if he had even a nagging injury. So McGrady will back out if he’s voted in, Nash will get the starting spot next to Kobe, Deron will get his backup spot, and everybody’s happy. On the other side, it’s not like Iverson has no business being in the game itself — I’ve already been over the lack of guard depth in the East — and he’s always been a fan favorite.

All-Star picks and Hall of Fame selections are good for giving us media types and the people who read and listen to us constant topics to argue about, but let’s look at the big picture for once. So many of us complain about pro sports having lost touch with its fan base — given the rising ticket and merchandise prices, the attitudes of some of the athletes, and so on — and yet here is one area (All-Star voting) where it’s undeniably all about what the fans want. Even if you hate T-Mac and Iverson, you can’t hate on that concept.