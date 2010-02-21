T-Mac Knicks Jerseys Now Available

After last night’s performance, our friends at the NBA wanted us to let y’all know that the new T-Mac Knicks jerseys are now available at the NBA Store in NYC and NBAStore.com. As for t-shirts and shooting shirts, those will be available on Wednesday.
i told you he can still play!
he just might revive that career of his
i want a Sergio Rodriguez jersey
He might be playing himself away from New York though. Think about it. If he plays well enough to secure a decent mid-level deal will the Knicks be able to afford him if they go chasing two max-contract stars? I don’t see T-Mac taking a low offer to be the third option if he can get more money and more spotlight at, say, Washington.
Then again the idea of the Knicks starting 5 being something like Lee, Bosh, Lebron, McGrady and Rodriguez with Harrington off the bench is a pretty tasty prospect. I really doubt it happens, but they could go from the basement to the top of the league in one season. Not like it didn’t happen with the Celtics.
Everyone going nuts because of this ONE game???
Shiet…everyone knew that McGrady could play–that was never a question. But can he do this consistently over the course of an entire season???
I should HOPE McGrady is able to make an impact–he’s been resting for the past 3 years…
McGrady will be here next year. We ALL know it’s gonna happen. Him and Lebron and Bosh :) Hahaha rest of the league will hate but we got this bagged up!
its nice to see optimism from a recently sad franchise. i hope Tmac doesnt get hurt too soon or bad enough that he cant play again. i wish him well. that aint easy to say comong from a raptors fan who have supported dude since 97. I dislike the bolting to the Magics but I understand. I hope NY gets a bit of a boost cuz of Tmac, just like the way Houston and Orl did. You gotta appreciate the talent. Thats not what is in question about him. And when he gets injured AGAIN is when he is lambasted and crucified. Maybe NYK would have been resurrected by then.
Lebron , Bosh and Tmac playing for the Knicks at the same time? not gonna happen. 2 of those 3 mentioned highly probable but all 3??? no way. Plus Tmac and Lebron pretty much play the same wing position.
hurry to sell them before the first back issues
i still got my marbury and starks jerseys…ima jus b rockin those wit a hoodie over em haaha
I would get one, but would like to make sure he’s going to be on the roster past this season.
Wife just asked me if I want one for the Birthday. I am going to decline but It’s just good to see it.
totally irrelevent question but since i live in canada and the olympics are on i have heard nothing but beaking about how hockey is better than basketball and requires way more talent and im frankly sick of it. somebody please give me a real opinion since my fellow beaver lovers are completely biased
Lebron, Bosh, T-Mac … doesn’t matter. It’s not like NY is gonna win anything with that sorry-ass-no-D-coach
A-slam, as a guy that played professional basketball I have to say that the talent that is required for hockey is f-ing nuts. With basketball you can be freakishly athletic or tall and still make the league.
Does the McGrady jersey come with crutches?
Yea…there’s no T-Mac Knicks jersey on the site.