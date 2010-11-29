T-Mac: LeBron & D-Wade “Just Don’t Complement Each Other”

While everyone always says that hindsight is 20/20, I’m pretty sure we can all agree that Tracy McGrady knows a thing or two about trying to assemble a super-team. In the summer of 2000, when the Magic worked out sign-and-trade deals with the Pistons and Raptors (resulting in seven-year, $93 million deals for both Grant Hill and McGrady), some might say this set the stage for the Summer of 2010. And just like how Orlando’s star tandem never worked out, McGrady says he knew that the combination of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade was bound to struggle.
“It’s what I expected,” McGrady said of the Heat’s struggles Sunday after the Pistons suffered a double-overtime loss to the Knicks. “You’ve got two guys (James and Wade) that really don’t mix. I mean, they’re the same type of player. They just don’t complement each other.”
Some predicted that the Heat would win 70-plus games in the regular season and be the favorites to win the NBA title. But McGrady said he is not surprised they have struggled the way they have early this season.
“Not at all,” he said. “It’s tough to get that chemistry. You can’t just go somewhere and create that type of chemistry. (James) had that in Cleveland. He had everything going for him. Great energy in the building. He created a great atmosphere. I enjoyed going to Cleveland because the atmosphere was just unbelievable.
“The chemistry he had with his teammates was unbelievable,” McGrady continued. “You can’t just go somewhere and create that. You can see it on his face. He’s not having fun. I’m so used to him doing all his antics on the basketball court, and he’s not doing that. You can see that something is just not right.”
Yes, the Heat are currently 9-8 when people expected them to be chasing 70 wins. And yes, no one expected it to be this hard. But is McGrady right? Can LeBron and D-Wade not play well alongside one another? That’s yet to be seen.
What do you think?
It never worked in Orlando cause Grant Hill was always hurt. I barely remember Hill in Orlando to begin with
T-Mac is slowly becoming a more efficient player. I still believe Chicago should have signed him. He’s a beast. And he’s right about LeBron and wade. The reason the big three in Boston worked out is because they are all different types of players.
@Nizzio – and they have a true PG to balance out the ballhandling duties and keeping everyone happy…you cannot have 2 players that have the moniker of “everything runs through me”…I think EVENTUALLY they will work it out but 2 Alpha Males NEVER works (I also breed and train dogs)…someone has to take the backseat/sidekick role…and then you throw in NO post presence offensively OR defensively they will not get past the Celtics or Orlando and ATL might have a thing or two to say about that as well…and if, just IF by some work of fate they get to LA in the finals…NO WAY IN HELL they handle Pau, Lamar, and Bynum in 7 gm series…but I am pulling for my Celts sooo…
Agreed with the above post about T-Mac, I wish Chicago would have signed him. As for the Heat, I feel for Spolestra, he seems to be a straight forward no non-sense type of guy and a professional but the team is not and hasn’t adapted to his personality more so Lebron. No antics and no clowning, you can have fun on the court but it has to fit within the framework of the team. Like Mac said, the Cavs were built around Lebron so he was allowed to do whatever he wanted, that won’t fly in Miami because they haven’t developed an identity. They’ll pukk it together and get a string of wins but as I said before the season kicked off don’t expected a ring this year or next year
LeBron and Wade haven’t looked like themselves at all. I get on Bosh, just because he takes plays off and lacks toughness that has nothing to do with physicality, but he did that in Toronto…
LeBron is just going through the motions and Wade is forcing up horrible shots trying to make stuff happen. The team on who doesn’t move the ball. There are times where James Jones and Eddie House are on the court at the same time…no good. They are either behind trying to play catch up or they have no better reserve to give LBJ or WADE a breath…horrid
It is a lot more about coach and style than people are saying. There is a way to make it work, but they players ultimately have to decide not to sulk and submit to losing and gang rebound and foul hard to seem like they want to protect the paint. Tyson Chandler was flexing on them…Tyson CHANDLER!
Miami is not bringing Heat to games. Not even fun to watch.
they both need to dominate the rock in order to be effective and dominate.
unfortunately, there is only one.
The Heat aren’t working because Lebron and his posse (off the court clowns) are Cancers to the organization and the league.
Honestly Lebron lost what made him so special which is the love for the game. Now he’s about everything BUT basketball. It’s sad but it’s true.
If I was Riley, I’d shock the league and trade him for a 2nd round pick.
and where are their fans? with that kind of hype and star players, people bound to show up during every game and cheer for them. I don’t see them, Bron in Cavs had way more people showing up, just like Tmac said.
heck, even Hornets fan are way more louder, and they are not “major” market.
When fucking T-Mac is criticizing your team, you know it’s a disaster. It’s like a shit calling out another shit for smelling like shit.
lol, I had the same thought.
@ QQ: LOL!
Hire Phil Jackson, bring in the triangle offense, call it a Dynasty.
Thats what I’ve been saying, Lebron and Wade play too similarly to each other to be able to complement each other. They’ll get it together eventually but it’s never really gonna be as 100% effective as their talents would demand.
That’s why all my made up Super teams have Melo instead of Lebron because he can blend a lot better with various styles.
i remember saying the exact same thing the day after the decision.
How about LeBron to NYK for Chandler, Randolph, Turiaf and Douglas?
Make it happen.
They are both playing offense the exact same way, which is dumb. Lebron needs to get down in the post and switch it up some. Having Lebron and D Wade taking turns driving from the top of the key isnt an offense.
Well I had said during the offseason that when they got together it was basically the same type of player and that rarely workss out.
LBJ and Wade can make it work but they are both going to have to sacrifice. LBJ is going to have to learn to play without the ball and Wade is going to have to learn to be much more of a facilitator than he has been so far in his career. If it works out, Wade’s scoring numbers should dip and his assist numbers should rise. While LBJ’s assist numbers may dip but his scoring and rebounding numbers should rise.
It’s a matter of Wade acknowledging that LBJ is the best player on the team and with putting him in an aggressive mindset is the best way for the Heat to win. On the other hand, LBJ has to be willing to take that mantle on. Until these things happen and they basically switch the roles of the two players from the way they are currently running things, the Heat will continue to struggle. Not to mention they just really need to play some stiffer, tougher basketball particularly on defense.
T-Mac and Vince Carter sure made some great highlights though.
That’s not what this Wade+Bosh+LeBron is about? oh…
When Tmac and Vince were together they were no where near their prime..IF they were, they would have at least 5 rings right now..hands down..Regaurdless of how people think there heart for the game is…That talent alone would have been..enuff..(Sigh)..Im bout to check out youtube right now just becuz of that…
portland drafted sam bowie over jordan cuz they had drexler and they thought they were too similar…im jus sayin
We are going nowhere with Spoelstra as our coach. Dude wants to call Lebron out but he will never call Wade out for anything. He knows once Wade stops having his back hes out the door. Wade wanted his ICE CREAM in Lebron and Bosh to come to Miami to help him out but he wants his CAKE to with a coach he can tell when hes tired of practicing, what to do, and etc. Cant have both so something has to give unless he wants to do it by himself again without Lebron abd Bosh as they are traded elsewhere sense it seems Wade doesnt have the urgency to get this thing done now sense he already has a RING. Might as well bring back all his TITO JACKSONS from last year because his bestfriend Lebron is going to take all the HEAT if they fail and i dont know why he convinced dude to come here if he doesnt want to SACRIFICE anything at all. Wades my favorite player but the team needs to call him out because no 1 man is better than the whole team or whole fan base. Dude is being real selfish right now…
Dude can beat all the . under 500 teams we have come up but still needs to go…
I wouldn’t compare this situation with TMac and GHill… I still believe that combo would have worked terrific had GHill been healthy. GHill doesn’t need to dominate the ball and he was a terrific defender back in the day.
Everyone keeps talking about sacrifice this and sacrifice that.
Who are they going to sacrifice to? Jamal Magloire? James Jones? Carlos Arroyo? Chris Bosh?
Exactly.
James and Wade both realize that they are the only options on this team. No one else on this team is talented enough to make the plays that will win games. There is no trust in the abilities of those around them. This will not improve over time because these players will not get better or more capable over time.
Expect a long, ugly season and a first round playoff flame out.
@ Ekstor
i remember a game where Grant Hill actually got PT during the season against the Lakers and dude came out and played solid defense and grabbed like 13 boards..
I dont see any of that from those 2 and 1/2
Who is sacrificing and doing something different outside of the box?? Bosh needs to injure himself banging down low and he still just finesse..
I dont even see them crashing the offensive glass as hard as they can..
its pretty early in the season…this team shouldn’t be concerned with what seed they get, they simply need to make the postseason… these 82 games before it is basically training camp for them
I mean they blew out the magic once, stayed close with boston and dallas way deep into the 4th quarter of those games… they are close to figuring out a gameplan…its not like they are getting blown out every night… and they are keeping it close with contenders while having all the faults everyone keeps mentioning… its very early
Around the all-star break they’ll start to come together. I don’t think they’ll be world beaters, but sooner or later they’ll realize that they have to play off of Lebron. He’s just a better guy to have the ball most of the time and everyone can play off of him. In the meantime, I love to hate on them…
Lebron needs to get in the paint and control the glass, he is the teams best rebounder, but half the time he is standing out on the perimeter biting his fingernails
Lebron should really try to embrance the Point Forward Magic Johnson role. It seems like he thinks he’s too good for that…Forget a point guard, put Lebron there, put in Miller @ SF(when healthy) and watch the stats and wins pile up. They still need a center though.
But yeah, it is fun watching the fuse burn before it all blows skyhigh too.
maybe its the best way to drop lebrons ego trade him heat!!
T-Mac should know all about leavin a team for the greener grass when it was him and vince carter in T-DOT he had to leave because vince was getting more shine than he was and he wasn’t the main guy on the raptors. Tracy just quit runnin ya lips and be happy you even still in the LEAGUE because i wouldn’t unpack my bags in detroit if i was you after this year if the injury bug doesn’t bite you again first.
I’ve been saying what T-Mac said ever since the Decision. No surprise here.
@ Sporty-J
I guess you’re just like all the other sheep, huh? Spoelstra won 47 games with that crap-ass roster last year, homie. It’s not the coach. The players need to make sacrifices. It’s easier to blame one guy than it is to blame 3 dudes who just signed contract totally +$300Mill. Wake up Miami. It’s not the coach’s fault. Lebron is the dude calling the shots on the court. How often do you see LB-no-J look at Spoelstra for a play?? I rarely see that happen.
C’mon now! This dude TMac is WACK! When the “Merger” initially took place he wanted to join them and was all congratulatory on what they’ve accomplished by teaming up.
Now when its rough he wants to start talking down. TMac’s words shouldn’t even be takin into consideration!!!
WAKE UP FOOLIO’S!!!!
@showydisplay
T-Mac wanted to join ANY nba team, not the only the Heat specifically. Nobody was taking a chance on T-Mac’s knees. Hell, if the Raptors would have knocked I’m sure he’d have signed on the dotted line.
Don’t make it seem like he was all on the Heat’s nuts. He wanted a job with anyone.
BTW, when he joined Hill in Orlando, most people forget Duncan was supposed to join them too. THAT would have been the first Big 3 to sign as free-agents in the same class.
AWWWW!!! I hate looking at this picture… Too many “what -ifs”…
JAY you need to get your facts in line before you cyber-step to me homie.
YOUR boy made this comment back in Oct beginning of the season…
“I am envious (of Miami’s Big Three). I’m jealous as s**t,” McGrady chuckled Tuesday morning before a Pistons workout. “I look at all the teams I’ve been on, and I never had a Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the same team. I’m jealous, but I’m happy for them. I hope they win 10 damn championships.”
[nba.fanhouse.com]