T-Mac: LeBron & D-Wade “Just Don’t Complement Each Other”

While everyone always says that hindsight is 20/20, I’m pretty sure we can all agree that Tracy McGrady knows a thing or two about trying to assemble a super-team. In the summer of 2000, when the Magic worked out sign-and-trade deals with the Pistons and Raptors (resulting in seven-year, $93 million deals for both Grant Hill and McGrady), some might say this set the stage for the Summer of 2010. And just like how Orlando’s star tandem never worked out, McGrady says he knew that the combination of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade was bound to struggle.

From Chris Iott of MLive.com:

“It’s what I expected,” McGrady said of the Heat’s struggles Sunday after the Pistons suffered a double-overtime loss to the Knicks. “You’ve got two guys (James and Wade) that really don’t mix. I mean, they’re the same type of player. They just don’t complement each other.” Some predicted that the Heat would win 70-plus games in the regular season and be the favorites to win the NBA title. But McGrady said he is not surprised they have struggled the way they have early this season. “Not at all,” he said. “It’s tough to get that chemistry. You can’t just go somewhere and create that type of chemistry. (James) had that in Cleveland. He had everything going for him. Great energy in the building. He created a great atmosphere. I enjoyed going to Cleveland because the atmosphere was just unbelievable. “The chemistry he had with his teammates was unbelievable,” McGrady continued. “You can’t just go somewhere and create that. You can see it on his face. He’s not having fun. I’m so used to him doing all his antics on the basketball court, and he’s not doing that. You can see that something is just not right.”

Yes, the Heat are currently 9-8 when people expected them to be chasing 70 wins. And yes, no one expected it to be this hard. But is McGrady right? Can LeBron and D-Wade not play well alongside one another? That’s yet to be seen.

